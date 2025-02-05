NeuroOne® to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 12 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024, before market open on February 12, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

First Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 888-506-0062

International Dial-In: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 234314

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2821/52002

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, February 26, 2025. To listen, please call 877-481-4010 within the United States or 919-882-2331 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 51728. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above through February 13, 2025.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com.

IR Contact

MZ Group – MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

