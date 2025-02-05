SUCCESS® Magazine Celebrates the 2024 Women of Influence

The first female F-14 Tomcat pilot in the U.S. Navy, Carey Lohrenz, earns top prize, and 49 finalists are commended for their vision, resilience, and determination in breaking boundaries and paving the way for the next generation.

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine announced the winner and finalists of the 2024 SUCCESS® Women of Influence awards. This recognition honors trailblazing women who have made a remarkable impact on their communities, industries, and the lives of others.

The winner and 49 finalists were chosen for their remarkable accomplishments, determination, and resilience. The list includes thought leaders, CEOs, presidents, founders, and many others who are championing what’s right and inspiring future generations.

Topping the list as the 2024 SUCCESS® Woman of Influence winner is Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat pilot in the U.S. Navy, a highly respected keynote speaker, bestselling author, and sought-after authority on leadership, strategy, and resilience.

Lohrenz translates her pressure-tested leadership and strategy experience into a modern data-fueled leadership style that helps business leaders thrive in today’s competitive environments.

The 2024 SUCCESS® Women of Influence finalists include:

Naomi Ackerman; Rajinder Atwal, MD; Marva Bailer; Jess Bailey; Dawn Belamarich; Sarah Bencie; Gogo Bethke; Dedorah Brown; April Callis-Birchmeier, CSP, PMP®, CCMP™; Jaymee Chan; Heidi Clarke; Denise Cumella; Debola Deji-Kurunmi; Lisa Desboine-Murray; Nio DiPietrantonio; Cindy Dodd; Tasneem Dohadwala; Sandy Ko Fonseca; Cicley Gay; Paula (Paola) Gean; Subi Ghosh; Vicki Wright Hamilton; Mohaimina (Mina) Haque; Christa Hill; Katie Hornor; Nicole Hullihen; Mautra Staley Jones, Ed.D.; Tabassum Khan; Ginger King; Suzanne Knight; Melva LaJoy Legrand; Melissa Maloney; Morgan Leigh Miller; Kelly O’Connor; Michelle O’Neil; Leslie Quinton; Suzanne Strassburger Reidy; Katrina Pratt Roebuck; Tiffany Rose; Kimberli Scott-Still; Erin Stafford; Lauren Tedesco; Andreea D. Vanacker, Ph.D.; Ekta Vyas, Ph.D.; Michele Walsh; Mariette Wharton; Kandy F. White; Ramona Wright; and Mary Yazdani.

For more information on the accomplishments and innovations of these noteworthy and forward-thinking visionaries, visit woi.success.com/finalists .

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS+™, newsletters, downloadable resources, video interviews, live events, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit SUCCESS.com.

