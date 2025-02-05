Wasserwerk Expands in North America, Offering Premium German Faucets for the Modern Kitchen

Tucker, Georgia, USA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasserwerk , a premium-grade kitchen faucets brand manufactured in Germany, underscores its strategic focus on the US and Canadian market with upcoming events and brand initiatives. Emphasizing craftsmanship and tradition, Wasserwerk reflects a rich manufacturing heritage that spans over 100 years. Wasserwerk will present its brand-new range stateside at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 25-27, 2025. Wasserwerk’s booth (N3263C) will showcase its German-crafted kitchen faucets with European styles, fresh colors and impeccable finishes. Its growing product range will be available across key kitchen & bath distribution partners in the US and Canada.

“Building on our success in Europe we have developed a dedicated kitchen faucet range for the North American market. Our premium faucets are crafted with generations of expertise to bring lasting beauty and performance to the heart of the home – the kitchen,” says Jörg Frommeyer, Vice President of Wasserwerk. “The Wasserwerk range comes with a limited lifetime warranty, an US customer service and short delivery times to serve our customers perfectly,” adds Jonas Hörnschemeyer, International Business Development Manager of Wasserwerk.

Combining exceptional German engineering with modern design, Wasserwerk’s robust line of kitchen faucets are built to last with timeless style and functional features. Wasserwerk offers a broad assortment of finishes to complement any home’s interior or existing hardware, including Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, and Chrome –- timeless favorites with classic appeal; Brushed Gold for a touch of luxury and warmth; and Matte Graphite for a sleek, modern vibe.

Discover the world of Wasserwerk at KBIS (booth N3263C) featuring its impressive collections:

Atik – a bold, contemporary design with dual finish options and a flexible, semi-pro pull-down faucet

Wasserwerk also offers an assortment of wall-mounted pot fillers, deck-mounted soap dispensers and other accessories to complement its faucet range. In line with its commitment to quality design, Wasserwerk champions sustainability across its product lifecycles, minimizing unnecessary waste and incorporating recyclable and compostable materials wherever possible. Additional product information can be found at Wasserwerk-us.com .

About Wasserwerk, a brand of W. Kirchhoff Inc.

Wasserwerk is a leading manufacturer of premium faucets designed with the highest quality materials and crafted with German precision. Products are meticulously made in Northern Germany using cutting-edge technology and hand-finished by its skilled technicians. Building on 100 years of manufacturing and design excellence, the brand is dedicated to sustainable production and quality products that stand the test of time.

Jonas Hörnschemeyer Wasserwerk +1 (770) 939 8515 jhoernschemeyer@wasserwerk-us.com

