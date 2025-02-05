AVIDLOVE’s 2025 Valentine’s Day Campaign: "Unwrap Love, Unleash Yourself" - A Celebration of Self-Expression and Empowerment

New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVIDLOVE is kicking off its Valentine’s Day campaign from January 3 to February 14, 2025, under the theme "Unwrap Love, Unleash Yourself." With the slogan "Every Moment is a Gift of Love," this campaign is all about celebrating love, self-expression, and empowerment. AVIDLOVE encourages women to embrace their confidence, passion, and individuality this season, whether in romantic relationships or in their own personal journey. Through a series of engaging activities, exclusive offers, and a beautifully curated lingerie collection, AVIDLOVE invites women to unwrap love in all its forms and unleash the best version of themselves.

AVIDLOVE’s Valentine’s Day campaign is packed with exciting activities and exclusive giveaways designed to celebrate the many facets of love. Here's what’s in store:

Giveaway (Feb 1 - Feb 5): Participants can enter by sharing their Valentine’s Day plans on social media. Three winners will receive $100 each in gift cards.

"What is the Color of Love?" Quiz (Jan 6 - Feb 3): AVIDLOVE is inviting Participants to take part in an interactive love style quiz, running over four weeks. The quiz helps participants discover which color represents their love personality, such as passionate (red), romantic (purple), or playful (yellow).

"Love Languages in Lingerie" Campaign: This initiative connects lingerie with the five love languages, offering Participants the chance to explore and purchase items that reflect their love language. AVIDLOVE collaborates with influencers and Reddit communities to explore love languages through intimate apparel. participants can enjoy a 15% discount on select "Love Language" collections with the code VDAY15.

AVIDLOVE’s 2025 Valentine’s Day collection brings you a stunning assortment of lingerie designed to inspire confidence, romance, and elegance:

AVIDLOVE Lace Bralette for Women V Neck Camisoles: Its flattering fit enhances your natural curves, making it ideal for layering under a blazer or wearing as a statement piece on its own, whether for a casual outing or a special evening.

Women's Underwire Bra Lace Full Coverage Push-Up T-Shirt Bralette: This lace bralette offers soft, breathable comfort with a deep V plunging neckline that showcases your cleavage. The floral lace and wide camisole straps provide both support and a touch of sophistication, making it ideal for everything from casual streetwear to a sexy evening out.

AVIDLOVE Lace Cheeky Panties for Women: Featuring a delicate lace design and sexy criss-cross back, these panties highlight your curves while offering comfort and breathability—ideal for a confident, seductive look.

AVIDLOVE Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding: This seamless, wireless maternity bra offers exceptional comfort, breathable fabric, and double support technology, making it perfect for new moms who need a versatile, comfortable bra during pregnancy and breastfeeding

AVIDLOVE G String Thongs for Women: Crafted from soft, breathable cotton and spandex, these sexy thong panties offer a flattering fit with a Y-shaped back that perfectly outlines your hips, making them ideal for a romantic evening or a special night in

AVIDLOVE’s collection covers every need, from maternity wear and everyday comfort to seductive pieces. The AVIDLOVE Nursing Bras offer seamless, wireless support for new mothers, while the AVIDLOVE Women's Satin Half Slip adds luxury with lace trim. For a romantic touch, the AVIDLOVE Women’s Lace Waist Thongs and Lace Bow Panties provide alluring lace designs. Shoppers can explore featured products through the AVIDLOVE Valentine’s Day storefront on Amazon and the brand’s official website.

Valentine's Day Executive Offers

AVIDLOVE is offering a range of special discounts this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy up to 50% off on select items, with additional offers like buy 2, get 35% off the 3rd item, and buy 3, get 70% off the 4th. For those shopping in bulk, buy 4 and get the 5th free. The Valentine’s Day Blind Box is also available for just $9.99. Plus, get 15% off the Love Language Collection and 25% off when you sign up as a member with code VIP25. AVIDLOVE is also offering e-gift cards, making it easy to share the love.

Don’t miss out—shop now and make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable

Empower Every Moment with AVIDLOVE

This Valentine’s Day, AVIDLOVE is more than just a celebration—it’s an invitation for every woman to embrace her power, beauty, and unique expression of love. This campaign is a reminder that you are worthy of all the love you give and that each moment is an opportunity to celebrate yourself.

Let AVIDLOVE inspire you to unwrap your own brand of love—whether passionate, nurturing, or mysterious—and unleash your inner confidence. Celebrate your love, your strength, and your beauty.



