Posifa Technologies to Showcase A2L Leak Detectors, Anemometer Sensors, and Vacuum Gauges and Transducers at AHR Expo 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced its participation in AHR Expo 2025, taking place February 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. In booth 893, the company will showcase its latest sensor solutions for the HVACR market, including MEMS-based A2L refrigerant leak detectors, anemometer sensors, and vacuum gauges and transducers that deliver high accuracy and reliability while reducing costs.

Taking center stage at AHR 2025 will be Posifa’s PGS6454-R and PGS6032-R MEMS A2L refrigerant leak sensors, which have received UL recognition from UL Solutions. This distinction verifies compliance with the safety and performance requirements for refrigerant detection systems outlined in Annex LL of UL 60335-2-40:2022, fourth edition. Designed for use in household and similar electrical appliances — including heat pumps, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers — the sensors accurately detect A2L refrigerant concentrations by measuring the change in thermal conductivity of the gas mixture. This enables early leak detection to enhance safety and efficiency while ensuring long-term reliability of 15 years or more in harsh environments.

Also on display will be PAV5000 series MEMS anemometer sensors, designed for easy integration into portable anemometers and fixed in-duct air velocity monitors. Fully calibrated and temperature-compensated, the PAV5000 series provides precise airspeed measurement in a robust, probe-style package. Unlike traditional thermistor-based sensors that rely on delicate thread connections, the PAV5000 features a solid silicon chip flush-mounted onto a PCB, making it highly resistant to damage from vibration, drops, and collisions.

For vacuum applications, Posifa will showcase its PVC6100 series MEMS Pirani gauges, which offer high accuracy and long-term stability for ATM to medium vacuum measurements. By integrating the sensing element and digital electronics into an individually calibrated probe, these gauges eliminate the need for calibration of replacement probes, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership. The devices can be customized to emulate the output voltages of other manufacturers’ gauges, allowing for seamless plug-and-play replacement without requiring software or hardware modifications.

Additionally, Posifa will highlight its MEMS Pirani vacuum transducers, including the PVC4000, PVC4100, and PVC5100 series. Designed for OEM integration, these fully calibrated transducers are ideal for digital vacuum gauges and leak detection in vacuum-insulated panels. Each device features a surface-mount MEMS Pirani sensor and microcontroller-based measuring electronics in an ultra-compact PCB assembly with a connector-terminated wire harness.

For more information about Posifa Technologies, visit https://posifatech.com/ahr-expo-2025/.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including flow and gas sensors, and vacuum sensors and gauges. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in HVAC, battery management systems, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

Link to further information:

https://posifatech.com/ahr-expo-2025/

Agency contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415-409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.