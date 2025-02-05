BitMart Introduces Credit/Debit Card Payment for Crypto Purchases with Zero Fees & Exclusive Rewards

Mahe, Seychelles , Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its new Credit/Debit Card Buy Crypto feature. This new service allows users worldwide to purchase cryptocurrencies directly using fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, and GBP, providing a seamless and efficient way to enter the crypto market.

Key Features & Benefits

Convenient Transactions : BitMart Users can buy crypto directly with their credit or debit cards without navigating complex deposit processes.

: BitMart Users can buy crypto directly with their credit or debit cards without navigating complex deposit processes. Multi-Currency Support : A wide range of fiat currencies are accepted, catering to global users.

: A wide range of fiat currencies are accepted, catering to global users. Broad Crypto Selection : Supports the purchase of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and more.

: Supports the purchase of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and more. Faster & Cheaper : Instant transaction confirmation with lower fees compared to traditional payment methods.

: Instant transaction confirmation with lower fees compared to traditional payment methods. Integrated Experience: No need to switch to third-party services—users can complete transactions smoothly and efficiently within BitMart’s platform.

Global Reach & Enhanced Security

This feature enables BitMart users from regions including EEA, North America, South America, and Asia to fund their accounts effortlessly. BitMart has partnered with leading global payment service providers to ensure top-tier security for all transactions, giving users peace of mind when purchasing digital assets.

Limited-Time Zero Fee Promotion & Exclusive Rewards – Share 15,000 USDT

To celebrate the launch, BitMart is introducing an exclusive Zero-Fee Promotion along with additional incentives from Feb. 05 - March 04:

Zero Processing Fees: Users who buy crypto with a credit or debit card during the promotion period will enjoy zero transaction fees. Referral Bonus: The first 100 users daily who purchase at least 100 USDT in crypto and invite a friend to do the same will receive a 5 USDT reward each. 3% Cashback for Futures Trading: Users who transfer funds to their futures account can earn up to 3% cashback on transferred assets. VIP Savings Privilege: Users who accumulate at least 500 USDT in crypto purchases will gain VIP access to exclusive savings products for seven days.

Total Rewards Pool: 15,000 USDT available for participants, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join the Future of Crypto Transactions Today

BitMart’s new Credit/Debit Card Buy Crypto feature simplifies crypto purchases, lowers entry barriers, and enhances user experience. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to trade seamlessly with zero fees and exciting rewards.

For more details, visit BitMart’s official website .

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,600+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.

chenkai.ni at bitmart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.