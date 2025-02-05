Safe Software Announces the Peak of Data and AI

The Company’s Largest User Conference to Date Will Take Place May 6-8th 2025 in Seattle, Washington

Surrey, BC, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Safe Software (Safe), the leading all-data, any-AI enterprise integration vendor with unrivalled support for spatial data, unveils its event schedule and keynote speakers for its largest-ever user conference, The Peak of Data and AI 2025 held in Seattle, Washington on May 6–8, 2025, the premier event for data and AI innovators. Over three days, the conference—including keynotes and breakout sessions–will explore the power of data integration and AI.

Safe will welcome an extraordinary group of keynote presenters to the Peak of Data and AI mainstage this May. Featured speakers include:

Mark Sanborn , CSP, CPAE, is an international bestselling author and award-winning keynote speaker on leadership, customer service, business growth, and organizational performance. In his keynote, Mark will discuss ‘The Fred Factor,’ a business concept highly regarded by Safe Software's CEO, Don Murray, which inspired the company ethos, the Restaurant Model.

, CSP, CPAE, is an international bestselling author and award-winning keynote speaker on leadership, customer service, business growth, and organizational performance. In his keynote, Mark will discuss ‘The Fred Factor,’ a business concept highly regarded by Safe Software's CEO, Don Murray, which inspired the company ethos, the Restaurant Model. Brian Evergreen is an artificial intelligence and tech visionary whose insights are sought after by companies seeking to transform their organizations in the changing world of artificial intelligence.

is an artificial intelligence and tech visionary whose insights are sought after by companies seeking to transform their organizations in the changing world of artificial intelligence. Hillary Palmer is a GIS technology and project management expert with over 14 years of experience in the field. She specializes in developing geospatial solutions tailored to the needs of state and local governments, Federal programs, and industry. In her presentation, "Closing the Digital Divide with FME," she will share how she and her team at Dewberry utilized FME to help secure billions of dollars in broadband funding for underserved communities across Alaska and Arizona.

utilized FME to help secure billions of dollars in broadband funding for underserved communities across Alaska and Arizona. Jesse Hamlin, the Senior GIS Officer for The HALO Trust , is responsible for GIS and IM across all HALO programs worldwide. Jesse will discuss the vital work carried out in conflict zones and crises using geospatial data and FME.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our largest-ever group of users to Seattle this May,” said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. “Whether you’re an experienced FME user or just beginning your data journey, our outstanding group of speakers and presenters will help reimagine what’s possible with data and AI.”

This year’s lineup showcases innovative use cases from how AI is breaking language barriers to Next Gen 911 and operational Digital Twins. A preview of the agenda is available now on the Peak of Data and AI’s website. The full event agenda will be released next month. Stay tuned and visit https://peakofdataintegration.com/agenda/ for more details.

The Peak of Data and AI will bring together the largest group of FME users in Safe Software’s history and will feature major exclusive announcements and product launches. Hear from members of Safe Software's recently expanded global Partnership Ecosystem. The company’s partner ecosystem brings a wealth of diverse expertise and unique solutions from over 160 partners to FME users, with notable partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Autodesk, Esri, Databricks, Snowflake, Trimble, and more.

Registration for The Peak of Data and AI is open now, and details are available at https://peakofdataintegration.com/

END

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com

Elan Paris DGPR 778 988 6525 elan.paris@dg-pr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.