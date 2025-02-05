How NVBDC's Services Committee Empowers Veteran-Owned Businesses Through Innovative Jumpstart Webinars

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) continues to lead the way in helping service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOB’s) succeed in the competitive world of corporate contracting. One of the key initiatives driving this success is the NVBDC Services Committee and its Jumpstart Webinar Series , designed to connect certified veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) with invaluable insights and resources from NVBDC corporate members.Bridging the Gap Between Veteran Businesses and Corporate AmericaNavigating the complexities of working with large corporations can be daunting for small business owners. From understanding procurement processes to mastering compliance requirements, the learning curve can seem steep. The NVBDC Services Committee steps in to level the playing field by offering practical tools and education through its Jumpstart Webinars.These webinars are tailored to meet the unique needs of NVBDC-certified businesses, offering actionable advice from corporate experts who are part of the NVBDC network. Each session aims to demystify the corporate supplier ecosystem, helping veteran-owned businesses understand what it takes to succeed as a corporate supplier.Insights From Industry LeadersWhat sets the Jumpstart Webinar Series apart is its collaborative approach. NVBDC corporate members share their expertise and real-world experiences to guide VOBs on:• Procurement Practices: Learn how corporations source goods and services and how VOBs can stand out in the supplier selection process.• Compliance and Certification Benefits: Understand the importance of being NVBDC-certified and how it opens doors to corporate opportunities.• Networking and Relationship Building: Discover the importance of building strong connections with corporate procurement teams.• Best Practices for Success: Gain insights into proven strategies that successful suppliers use to win and maintain corporate contracts.Recent webinars have featured companies such as Comerica, Chase, CVS, Dell, Toyota, Lear, ADP, Amazon, Nike, United Health, Target, sharing practical advice and encouraging engagement with their supplier diversity programs.A Jumpstart for SuccessThe Jumpstart Webinars are designed to provide a focused and supportive learning environment, ensuring veteran-owned businesses gain the skills and confidence needed to excel. They not only educate participants but also foster meaningful connections between veteran business owners and corporate representatives, paving the way for lasting partnerships.Why NVBDC Certification MattersBeing certified by NVBDC is more than just a stamp of approval; it’s a gateway to opportunities. NVBDC-certified businesses are recognized as legitimate, veteran-owned suppliers by some of the largest corporations in America. The Jumpstart Webinar Series leverages this certification, giving businesses direct access to insights that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.Empowering Veterans for the FutureThe NVBDC Services Committee is committed to empowering veteran entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive. By connecting VOBs with corporate members, the Jumpstart Webinars are playing a pivotal role in helping these businesses grow, succeed, and make a lasting impact on the economy.If you’re a veteran business owner looking to elevate your business, don’t miss the chance to participate in the next Jumpstart Webinar. For more information about upcoming sessions and how NVBDC can support your journey, visit NVBDC’s website.Together, let’s continue to invest in the success of veteran-owned businesses and build stronger connections between them and Corporate America.Expanding Opportunities: NVBDC & International Trade Administration PartnershipThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to partner with the International Trade Administration (ITA) to provide veteran-owned businesses with valuable resources and opportunities in importing and exporting. Through this partnership, NVBDC-certified businesses gain access to expert guidance, tools, and support to help navigate international trade and expand into global markets.Stay informed! If you're a veteran business owner interested in international trade, contact NVBDC today to learn more about upcoming programs and opportunities available through our partnership with ITA.Together, let’s continue to invest in the success of veteran-owned businesses and build stronger connections between them and Corporate America.

