Embers, A Sober Living Home Aimed At Ultra Luxury, Announces Grand Opening in Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Embers Sober Living is announcing the opening of a new facility in Phoenix, Arizona. This facility aims to provide a high-quality, supportive environment for individuals transitioning from rehabilitation to everyday life.Statistics from the NCDAS indicate that addiction rates in the US have increased by 3.8% annually since 2020. Additionally, an estimated 22% of males and 17% of females suffer from substance abuse. Given these figures, The Embers Sober Living offers an alternative to traditional recovery options, which can often feel institutional.Understanding Sober Living HousesSober living houses provide safe, structured environments that help individuals transition from rehab to full independence. These houses are designed to offer stability and support while avoiding old triggers. Antony, one of the founders of The Embers, emphasized, “Many existing setups are outdated. We aim to provide a modern, supportive environment.”The new Phoenix sober living home features standard double and private rooms, a heated pool, cabanas, a putting green, billiard tables, and an on-site gym. The focus is on creating an environment that fosters a positive outlook on sober living. “Our goal is to make the journey to sobriety feel like a fresh start,” said a spokesperson for The Embers.Services OfferedThe Embers Sober Living provides:Nutritious, all-inclusive mealsDaily transportationPersonal mentorship from experienced individualsMoney management classesSupport for job and school applicationsFamily and in-home group sessionsTraditional 12-step support is included as part of a comprehensive lifestyle transformation program.Addressing a National Issue in the Growing SouthwestPhoenix has experienced an average population growth of 1.7% year over year since 2018. The Embers aims to meet the needs of the growing population with programs designed to foster long-term positive change. For more information, visit www.embersrecovery.com About The Embers Sober Living:The Embers Sober Living provides high-quality sober living environments that support individuals in their recovery journey. The organization operates facilities across the United States and offers comprehensive support services designed to facilitate successful reintegration into everyday life.Additional InformationThe Embers supports a pet-friendly sober environment , welcoming dogs to help residents recover with their companions by their side.Media ContactAntony PayneFounding PartnerThe Embers Sober LivingPhone: (888) 305-9680Email: antony@embersrecovery.com

