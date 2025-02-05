Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat 2025 Trends & Forecasts Report Reveals Shifting Global Skyline and New Market Realities

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) today released its 2025 Trends & Forecasts report, which delivers an in-depth analysis of the current state and trajectory of tall building construction worldwide. The report captures key industry movements, including new geographic milestones, economic opportunities and challenges and the ongoing evolution of skyscraper design and function. It is an essential resource for architects, engineers, developers, urban planners and other professionals navigating the ever-changing international tall building landscape.

"The global tall building industry is experiencing a dynamic transformation," explained CTBUH CEO Javier Quintana de Uña. "We continue to witness significant completions and milestones—such as Africa’s first-ever supertall building—and we’re encouraged by an accelerating trend for renewing and repositioning older structures, a movement that simultaneously preserves architectural heritage and advances the prospect of more sustainable urban development.”

Key findings from the 2025 Trends and Forecasts report:

The global count of 200m+ buildings now exceeds 2,400, doubling since 2017.

2024 marked the 11th consecutive year with over 100 completions of 200m+ buildings.

Iconic Tower, Cairo (393.8m), became Africa’s first supertall (300m+) building and the tallest completion of 2024.

For the first time, buildings in Egypt and Türkiye entered the World's 100 Tallest Buildings list, marking a significant geographic diversification in high-rise construction.

A record 256 stalled or “on hold” projects worldwide contributed to fewer completions in 2024, signaling continued challenges into 2025.

“There’s a need for vigilance, too,” continued Quintana de Uña. “The rise in stalled projects underscores the volatility in today’s construction landscape. As we move forward, resilience and adaptability will be crucial in shaping the future of vertical urbanism."

Geographic and functional shifts

China remains a dominant player in the worldwide tall building arena , accounting for more than 60% of global 200m+ completions in 2024. But the composition of the World’s 100 Tallest Buildings is evolving: Asia’s share declined slightly from 63% in 2023 to 61% in 2024, while the Middle East gained one entry, and Africa rejoined the rankings for the first time since 1985.

, accounting for more than 60% of global 200m+ completions in 2024. But the composition of the World’s 100 Tallest Buildings is evolving: Asia’s share declined slightly from 63% in 2023 to 61% in 2024, while the Middle East gained one entry, and Africa rejoined the rankings for the first time since 1985. Mumbai completed five tall buildings this year, the most of any city outside China. From 2020 to 2024, the city added 32 buildings over 200 meters, matching Hangzhou, which ranks 20th globally for such structures. Some projects in Mumbai faced long construction pauses before resuming, highlighting opportunities for future completions. One example is Palais Royale, an imminently anticipated 300m+ tower that began in 2008 and started delivering residences after receiving a partial occupancy permit in October.

From 2020 to 2024, the city added 32 buildings over 200 meters, matching Hangzhou, which ranks 20th globally for such structures. Some projects in Mumbai faced long construction pauses before resuming, highlighting opportunities for future completions. One example is Palais Royale, an imminently anticipated 300m+ tower that began in 2008 and started delivering residences after receiving a partial occupancy permit in October. Functional shifts are also apparent : Two new hotel buildings entered the World’s 100 Tallest Buildings list, displacing mixed-use projects, while office and residential tall buildings remained steady at 36 and 10, respectively.

: Two new hotel buildings entered the World’s 100 Tallest Buildings list, displacing mixed-use projects, while office and residential tall buildings remained steady at 36 and 10, respectively. Buildings under 200 meters tall are increasingly being converted or repurposed to meet changing market demands and sustainability goals. With office vacancy rates rising, many of these buildings are being transformed into residential, hotel, or mixed-use spaces. This shift highlights a growing industry preference for adapting and reusing existing structures rather than tearing them down, making better use of underutilized buildings in more flexible and resilient ways.

Economic and supply chain pressures

The tall building sector is feeling the impact of rising interest rates, post-pandemic supply chain corrections and tightened financing. Delays in construction timelines have increased, and developers worldwide are reassessing their portfolios amid uncertain economic conditions.

"The combination of financial uncertainty and evolving urban demand is reshaping the global skyline," said Jason Barr, Professor of Economics at Rutgers University-Newark and a member of the CTBUH Height and Data Committee. "We are witnessing a recalibration period where developers are more cautious, and this is reflected in the number of stalled projects."

Predictions for 2025

At least 135 buildings 200 meters or taller are expected to be completed, with 12 to 20 reaching supertall status (300m+). Jeddah Tower, the world’s first planned 1,000-meter building, resumed construction in late 2024, signaling renewed optimism for megatall (600m+) projects.

While market pressures persist, new geographic entries and advancements in construction technology will shape the next wave of tall buildings. The CTBUH 2025 Trends & Forecasts report provides a wide range of interactive data—including breakdowns of the World’s 100 Tallest Buildings by region, function, material, and average height trends—that help industry professionals keep abreast of these developments.

Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to smarter, more sustainable cities and a more viable future for global populations. Specifically, CTBUH focuses on the critical role of density in addressing climate change. CTBUH is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Shanghai, China, and Venice, Italy. CTBUH’s worldwide membership network includes companies from fields such as real estate development, architecture, engineering, cost consulting, building management and construction, among others. In addition to hosting leading industry events, CTBUH produces research and reports on issues of significant consequence to its membership. Its most utilized asset is the SkyscraperCenter.com database, a comprehensive compendium of detailed figures, images and technical information on more than 40,000 tall buildings throughout the world. CTBUH is best known to the public for developing international standards for measuring tall building height and is recognized as the arbiter of the “World’s Tallest Building” designation. For more information, please visit ctbuh.org.

