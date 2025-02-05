Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 13th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (CSE:LEO), focused on The Yerington Copper Project, today announced that John Banning, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 13th, 2025

DATE: February 13th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WOG3zt

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 12-13

Recent Company Highlights

Lion Copper and Gold Provides a Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study Update

Lion Copper and Gold Receives US$5 Million Additional Nuton Funding

About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship copper assets in Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture. The Company’s goal is to develop the Yerington Copper Project so as to achieve the lowest footprint copper production. We believe this can be accomplished by applying the Nuton technology and through proactive engagement with the local communities and Indian Tribes to earn our social license to operate a world-class copper mine in Mason Valley.

