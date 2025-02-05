Adia Nutrition Advances Towards OTCQB Uplisting with Third-Party Audit and Provides Roadmap to Listing on Nasdaq Small Cap

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), an innovator nutritional products and medical treatments, has announced that through collaboration with Adia’s accountant, Adia has appointed a PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) accounting firm to conduct a comprehensive third-party audit. This strategic move is part of Adia's plan to uplist its shares from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market, aiming to enhance visibility, attract a broader investor base, and reflect the company's commitment to transparency and growth.

"Having a fully running business model for the past year, we are now taking this significant step towards uplisting to OTCQB," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "This audit will not only validate our financial health but also open doors to a new crowd of investors who believe in our mission to revolutionize health and wellness through our unique offerings."

The transition to OTCQB is a testament to Adia Nutrition's progress and operational maturity, offering several advantages:

Increased Transparency : Uplisting requires adherence to higher reporting standards, providing investors with more detailed and timely financial data.

: Uplisting requires adherence to higher reporting standards, providing investors with more detailed and timely financial data. Greater Market Liquidity : Shares on OTCQB typically experience increased trading volumes, offering better liquidity for shareholders.

: Shares on OTCQB typically experience increased trading volumes, offering better liquidity for shareholders. Enhanced Investor Confidence : The audit and uplisting signal to investors that Adia Nutrition operates with integrity and is poised for continued growth.

: The audit and uplisting signal to investors that Adia Nutrition operates with integrity and is poised for continued growth. Broader Accessibility: The OTCQB platform is more accessible to a wider range of investors, including those who might not typically invest in Pink Sheets securities due to perceived risks.

Adia Nutrition's diverse portfolio, including its groundbreaking work in stem cell therapy through Adia Med, has positioned the company as a pioneer in the health sector. The anticipated uplisting is expected to catalyze further investment interest, remove Adia’s shell status, and register as a 15c211 filing stock.

"We are excited about the potential this uplisting brings," added Powalisz. "It's not just about elevating our stock; it's about bringing our story and our science to a broader audience who can appreciate and support our vision. ADIA will be working to expedite the uplisting process as quickly as possible."

Adia Nutrition's roadmap to listing on Nasdaq Small Cap involves several strategic steps: first, achieving a successful uplisting to the OTCQB by completing a third-party audit and establishing SEC reporting. This is followed by scaling operations to meet Nasdaq's stringent financial and governance standards, which includes ensuring adequate shareholder equity and public share float. The process culminates in submitting a formal application to Nasdaq, gaining approval, and executing a seamless transition from OTCQB to Nasdaq, while committing to ongoing compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

