Imprivata Enterprise Access Management Wins 2025 Best in KLAS Award for Access Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, today announced that Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) has been named 2025 Best in KLAS for Access Management. The 2025 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Services recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

“Imprivata is honored to be the top-ranked Access Management provider in the 2025 Best in KLAS Awards,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of imprivata. “This is a testament to Imprivata’s unrelenting commitment to customer success in providing simple and secure access to the devices, applications, and workflows clinical users need to deliver effective, efficient patient care. We thank KLAS and our customers for this prestigious recognition and look forward to continuing to innovate to help healthcare organizations solve their most pressing access management challenges.”

Imprivata EAM delivers fast, secure access management, single sign-on, multifactor authentication (including for EPCS), and analytics capabilities to improve clinical workflow efficiency while meeting security, compliance, and operational requirements. As the 2025 Best in KLAS winner for Access Management, Imprivata EAM received the highest score for overall performance. Imprivata also received the highest marks in several KLAS Customer Experience Pillars, including Operations, Loyalty, Product, and Relationship.

"Congratulations to Imprivata for winning the 2025 Best in KLAS award in the Access Management category,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, achieving excellence is no small feat. Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is a testament to Imprivata’s hard work, dedication, and passion--all of which are needed to drive our industry forward.”

Customer Commentary

The KLAS website features comments from a number of Imprivata customers sharing their perspective and experience using Imprivata EAM:

“Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is so easy to use; people love it. Our main use is that we use our badges to log in. We call it tap-and-go. That is a huge satisfier because we only have to type our password once at the start of the shift…From that point on, we can just tap our badges and log in. I would highly recommend Imprivata.” – CISO, December 2024, collected by KLAS Research.

“The product really helps with driving tangible outcomes, and that helps our organization. Imprivata's system saves us a lot of time with badge-tapping.” – Director, August 2024, collected by KLAS Research.

“Imprivata is pretty progressive. They are doing facial recognition things, and those things are definitely on the bleeding edge. The vendor isn't standing still. Imprivata is looking at a broad range of solutions. As a customer, I like to see companies that are doing that.” – CISO, June 2024, collected by KLAS Research.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

press@imprivata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.