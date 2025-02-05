Leading the Way: ImageFIRST Drives Innovation and Excellence in Healthcare Laundry Services

ImageFIRST Leaders Influence Industry Standards through Strategic Board Appointments and Educational Contributions

King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST®, the leader in healthcare linen and laundry services, is proud to announce the appointments of three of its leaders to prominent industry boards.

ImageFIRST CEO Edward H. Orzetti has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA). With his visionary leadership, Orzetti is driving advancements in sustainability, innovation and operational excellence within the textile services industry. His contributions will help set new industry standards and shape the future of textile rental services. Elected on September 26, 2024, Orzetti will serve a three-year term on the TRSA Board of Directors.

ImageFIRST Director of Quality John Hopper has brought his expertise in compliance and infection prevention to the Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) Board of Directors. He joined the board in 2022 and, after completing his initial three-year term, is now serving his second term, which is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2027. Hopper played a key role in upholding the highest safety and quality standards for healthcare linen services, contributing to improved infection control protocols across the industry.

Chip Malboeuf, ImageFIRST Vice President of Engineering, continues to make an impact as a member of the Association for Linen Management (ALM) Board of Directors, where he has served since 2022. In November 2024, Malboeuf led a Productivity and Performance Metrics class, covering Lean Six Sigma principles, KPIs (labor, utilities, inventory) and production standards. The session was highlighted with an interactive activity illustrating Push and Pull systems and the Kanban Method. The class provided attendees actionable strategies for enhancing operational efficiency and implementing innovative solutions in their organizations.

ImageFIRST’s commitment to excellence extends to health, safety and the well-being of its associates and the communities it serves. The company recently achieved 11 new or renewal accreditations from HLAC, bringing their total to 54 plants and depots, and further solidifying their role as an industry leader.

“True leadership extends beyond the walls of our organization,” said Orzetti. “Whether through board appointments, accreditations or educational programs, we are collectively committed to advancing the healthcare laundry industry for the benefit of providers and their patients.”

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

