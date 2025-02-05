Northborne Partners Welcomes Healthcare M&A Veteran Dan Davidson as Managing Director 

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northborne Partners LLC (“Northborne”), a leading middle-market investment bank, announces the appointment of Dan Davidson as Managing Director to expand its healthcare advisory capabilities.

Strategic Addition to Leadership Team

Dan Davidson brings over 25 years of healthcare transaction experience to Northborne, where he will focus on behavioral health, physician services and other key healthcare sectors. His appointment strengthens the firm's commitment to providing elite M&A advisory services across its core sectors.

Professional Background

Mr. Davidson's distinguished career includes:

- Leadership role at Brentwood Capital Advisors

- Founder of Galen Mental Health (in partnership with Lindsay Goldberg)

- Co-founder of Coker Capital Securities, where he established a leading healthcare services advisory practice

- U.S. Marine Corps veteran with service in the Persian Gulf War

- Finance graduate from Clemson University (1995)

Leadership Perspectives

Mark Horvick, Managing Director and Founder at Northborne, commented on the appointment, "Dan's arrival at Northborne marks a thrilling new chapter. His deep healthcare investment banking acumen, paired with his visionary leadership in founding and growing companies, aligns seamlessly with Northborne's ethos of providing sell-side M&A advisory services with integrity, innovation and an unwavering commitment to client success."

Dan Davidson Shared His Vision:

"I am invigorated by the opportunity to collaborate with Northborne's exceptional team, known for its uncompromising integrity and deep industry expertise. I am eager to drive forward our healthcare advisory practice, leveraging Northborne's reputation for excellence and dedication to privately-held businesses."

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

Mark Horvick, Managing Director

mhorvick@northborne.com

612-351-8701

