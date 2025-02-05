SEALSQ to Host Quantum Day at NASDAQ Roundtable and Closing Bell Ceremony on February 11, 2025

New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Industry Experts to Discuss U.S. Strategic Technological Independence in Semiconductors, Post-Quantum AI, and Cybersecurity



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will host SEALSQ Quantum Day at NASDAQ on February 11, 2025, featuring a high-profile Roundtable Discussion following the NASDAQ Closing Bell Ceremony. The event will focus on the United States' strategic need for technological independence in semiconductors, post-quantum artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity, which are critical for national security, economic growth, and technological leadership.

With increasing geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities, United States must secure and accelerate the development of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies. SEALSQ USA is leading the way by leveraging established innovation hubs in Arizona and New York to bring next-generation security solutions to the American market. This initiative aligns with the United States government’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing and enhance domestic production capabilities.

Event Details

Venue: NASDAQ MarketSite, New York

Date: February 11, 2025

Roundtable Discussion: The Path to U.S. Technological Sovereignty

The roundtable discussion will explore how advanced semiconductors, post-quantum cryptography, and cybersecurity innovations will define the future of global competitiveness. Industry leaders and technology visionaries will discuss the challenges and opportunities in creating a secure, self-sufficient U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.

Moderator:

David Fergusson – Executive Managing Director, M&A & Technology Practice Leader, Generational Equity, LLC



Panelists:

Carlos Moreira – CEO & Founder, SEALSQ

– CEO & Founder, Bernard Vian – Managing Director, SEALSQ

– Managing Director, Mark Minevich – President & Founding Partner, Going Global Ventures

– President & Founding Partner, Hossein Rahnama – Founder & CEO, Flybits Inc. , Associate Professor, Ryerson University , Visiting Professor, MIT Media Lab

– Founder & CEO, , Associate Professor, , Visiting Professor, Cristina Dolan – MIT Alum, Engineer, Expert in Open Banking, PSD2, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud AI, IPOs, and Innovation Speaker (TEDx, Keynotes)





Why U.S. Leadership in Semiconductors and Quantum AI Matters

The semiconductor industry is at the heart of the global economy, powering everything from smartphones to national defense systems. However, recent supply chain disruptions and international tensions have highlighted the urgent need for the United States to reduce its dependence on foreign-made chips.

National Security: U.S. defense and intelligence operations require secure, domestically produced semiconductors that cannot be compromised by foreign adversaries.

U.S. defense and intelligence operations require secure, domestically produced semiconductors that cannot be compromised by foreign adversaries. Economic Competitiveness: As the global semiconductor race accelerates, U.S. companies must remain at the forefront of chip design, manufacturing, and AI-driven security solutions .

As the global semiconductor race accelerates, U.S. companies must remain at the forefront of . Post-Quantum Cybersecurity: With the imminent arrival of quantum computing, legacy encryption methods will become obsolete, making quantum-resistant security solutions a critical investment for U.S. infrastructure.





SEALSQ’s Role in the Future of U.S. Semiconductor Innovation

SEALSQ has pioneered post-quantum cryptography and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that America remains resilient against cyber threats. Through its strategic partnerships and R&D investments, SEALSQ USA is actively contributing to the reshaping of the semiconductor industry by fostering innovation in trusted hardware security and next-generation AI applications.

Join Us at NASDAQ Quantum Day

This exclusive event provides an opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to engage with top experts in semiconductors, AI, and cybersecurity. The insights shared will help shape the next decade of U.S. technological independence.

Register Here: https://www.sealsq.com/quantum-day-invitation

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.