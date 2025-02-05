Real Estate Franchise New Again Houses Named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with the Support, Opportunities for Growth, and Overall Performance Provided by New Again Houses

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses (NAH) was recently named #11 among 200 top franchises nationwide for 2025 by Franchise Business Review (FBR). The list, available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/, includes top-ranked franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

New Again Houses is a real estate franchise that focuses on revitalizing and renovating homes to provide affordable, high-quality housing. The franchise offers a proven business model, proprietary software, and an ongoing support system for investors looking to enter the property renovation market and emphasizes efficient, cost-effective home transformations with strong community impact.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

NAH was among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in FBR’s research. NAH’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of the franchise system. Highlights from the New Again Houses report include the following:

100% of franchisees agree that they respect NAH

100% of franchisees believe that NAH acts with a high level of honesty and integrity

100% of franchisees agree that NAH senior management encourages a strong team culture



NAH’s survey data also shows an “excellent” ranking in the following areas: training and support, franchise system, leadership, core values, franchise community, and self-evaluation—with a total satisfaction score of 89 out of 100.

“We've always had an audacious goal to become one of the top franchise systems in the world and we're thrilled with this recognition from Franchise Business Review, the gold standard in franchise rankings,” noted New Again Houses founder, Matt Lavinder.

Visit https://franchise.newagainhouses.com to learn more about starting a franchise with New Again Houses.

About New Again Houses

New Again Houses is a leading real estate franchise that specializes in transforming distressed properties into high-quality, affordable homes. With a focus on efficient renovations and sustainable business practices, the franchise offers a proven model for investors seeking to make a positive impact in their communities. New Again Houses supports its franchisees with comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a network of industry experts, enabling them to successfully revitalize homes and drive local economic growth. To explore franchising with NAH, visit https://franchise.newagainhouses.com.

Media Contacts

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.