Nana Fund Partners with NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Transform Veteran and Military Spouse Business Funding

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Yarna Hotlib, Founder and CEO, Nana Fund

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to announce that Nana Fund, formerly known as GetGrant, is partnering with the Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership highlights Nana Fund’s commitment to pairing comprehensive funding options to businesses and nonprofits.Nana Fund, under the leadership of CEO and Founder Yaryna Hotlib, has broadened its services to offer a wide array of funding options. This is reflected in the name change away from GetGrant, as Nana Fund pairs businesses with loans, incentive programs, accelerators, tax credits, and more in addition to grants. This strategic expansion reflects Nana Fund’s mission to eliminate the complexities and intermediaries traditionally associated with securing funding, making the process more accessible and efficient for small and mid-sized businesses.“When you need a ride, you turn to Uber. For a vacation rental, it's Airbnb. And when you need funding, you turn to Nana Fund,” says Yaryna Hotlib, emphasizing the platform’s user-centric approach to business financing.Nana Fund was born from Yaryna’s personal experiences, particularly her time in Ukraine during the onset of the conflict there. Witnessing the struggles faced by small businesses, combined with the sacrifices of friends in the military, motivated her to create a solution that would make it easier for entrepreneurs, especially veterans and military spouses, to access the capital they need to thrive.The core objective of Nana Fund is to streamline the funding process, removing unnecessary barriers and providing a reliable, innovative pathway to financial resources—a need that has gone unmet in the SMB space for over a decade. By joining the NVBDC’s MVO Task Force , Nana Fund is poised to enhance its impact, working alongside other dedicated organizations to support the growth and success of veteran-owned businesses.Nana Fund offers a suite of features designed to keep business owners informed and empowered, including a Progress Tracker for real-time updates and tailored application tips to improve funding success. The platform’s comprehensive approach ensures that no opportunity is missed, whether through grants, loans, or other financial programs.Through its collaboration with the NVBDC’s MVO Task Force, Nana Fund is not only providing funding solutions but also building a community of support for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. This partnership aligns with Nana Fund’s mission to simplify and democratize access to capital, paving the way for a new era of business growth.For more information about Nana Fund and its initiatives, please visit nana.fund.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) NVBDC is the leading veteran owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses or all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found about the NVBDC at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.