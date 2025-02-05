Airport Automation Market to Reach Approximately USD 19.6 Billion by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 6.4%

Airport Automation Market, 2032

Airport automation market was valued at $10.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $19.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

On the basis of system, the data storage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. ” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by System, by Application, by Airport Side, by End Market, by Automation Level : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." The global airport automation market size generated $10.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $19.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. The research report offers quantitative and qualitative analyses of the overall market environment, focusing on key investment opportunities, top market segments, value chain analysis, market dynamics, regional outlook, and the competitive landscape.Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A312078 Airport automation market refers to the sector of the economy tasked with developing, installing, and utilizing automated technologies and systems in airport environments. Improving operational performance in all areas of airport operations, including efficiency and safety, is the main goal of airport automation. This market includes a broad spectrum of products and services intended to increase productivity, decrease manual labor, and enhance the general traveler's experience.In addition, biometric technologies, such facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, are increasingly being used to verify passengers during various airport operations, such as check-in, boarding, and security checks. Furthermore, robotics is being used in airports to help with cleaning, disinfecting, and passenger support. Drones are being investigated for security, surveillance, and runway inspection purposes. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and machine learning are two examples of advanced security systems that are being incorporated into security screening procedures to improve threat detection capabilities while minimizing passenger discomfort.Automated baggage handling systems are always developing; they now include RFID technology, automated sorting, and tracking options to cut down on mistakes, boost productivity, and give travelers access to luggage information in real time. Furthermore, travelers may independently check in, choose their seats, and obtain flight information with self-service kiosks and smartphone apps. Processes are streamlined by these technologies, which makes traveling easier for passengers.These systems have a major impact on improving overall passenger happiness and are essential to the smooth operation of airports. Furthermore, checked baggage can be left at designated counters or self-service kiosks by travelers. For instance, in October 2023, Aurrigo partnered with IAG on autonomous solutions for UK airports to launch autonomous aviation solutions and vehicles across the UK. The partnership will begin with a four-month evaluation and simulation phase to explore the use of the company’s autonomous vehicles in a controlled environment.On the basis of airport side, the land side segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global airport automation market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period as there is rise in focus on boosting entire airport services prior to passengers entering the secure airside area, as well as operational efficiency in areas like check-in, baggage drops, and ground transportation. Moreover, the air side segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, due to the growing uptake of cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent apron management, automated aircraft boarding, and enhanced air traffic control systems, which enhance productivity and safety on the airside of airports.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c27064a50d434f9c47a4aab418f989b7 On the basis of end market, the greenfield segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airport automation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the brownfield segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in need to modernize current airports with cutting-edge automated technologies to improve passenger experience, efficiency, and adherence to changing industry standards.On the basis of automation level, the level 3.0 segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global airport automation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period owing to rise in emphasis on a higher degree of collaboration between humans and machines. While automation handles routine tasks, human operators remain actively involved in monitoring, decision-making, and taking control when necessary. Moreover, the level 4.0 segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032, as automated systems could be programmed to follow safety protocols to the letter, which could help to reduce the risk of accidents.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-third of the airport automation market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the region's strong economic growth, rise in demand for air travel, significant infrastructure investments, and proactive adoption of cutting-edge technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, as adoption of advanced automation technology in the region is driven by factors such as fast urbanization, economic expansion, increased demand for air travel, and significant investments in renovating airport infrastructure.Key players operating in the global airport automation market include Amadeus It Group Sa, Collins Aerospace, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, Siemens, SITA, Thales, Vanderlande Industries B.V., and Wipro. have adopted strategies such as contracts, agreements, acquisitions, product launches, and others to improve their market positioning.Key Finding of the Study:• On the basis of system, the data storage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of application, the baggage handling and tracking segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of airport side, the air side segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of end market, the brownfield segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of automation level, the level 1.0 segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A312078 Reasons to Buy This Airport Automation Market Report:• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:➢ Canada Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Mexico Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Europe Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ France Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Germany Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Russia Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Spain Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Netherlands Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Poland Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

