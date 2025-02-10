Intuitive Annette Reed-Gerzsik Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annette Reed-Gerzsik has a special gift, a way of thinking intuitively that she noticed even as a child in second grade. She felt things, sensed things, and experienced things on a deeper level than others, but didn’t realize it was so unusual, she thought anyone could do this. And she didn’t discuss it with her family in fear of disbelief.

As an adult, Annette was intrigued by someone who did readings and decided to explore all of these early sensations further. Her life path was not always direct, but she did discover her special purpose, and now says she helps others-- by hearing, seeing, and speaking to their angels and spiritual guides. Annette says she connects with Mother Earth, a beautiful energy, deceased loved ones, and people’s pets (alive or deceased), to deliver their warm and loving messages, and to offer guidance to those seeking more direction in their lives. She puts full trust in the messages she is getting.

Annette has a business name and website as Intuitive Annette. It is the name that sits best with her and seems to encompass all she is as a psychic, medium, and messenger.

“I have a wonderful connection to Mother Earth and work with my angels and guides. I invite people, including lost loved ones, in. I start each reading off with a Mother Earth message and it is usually no major surprise to the listener.”

Annette offers services either singly or in packages. These include readings over the phone, readings by email, or readings from a photo. It should be noted that Annette is visually impaired, but wears special glasses, so that she can see things physically as well as sense them. Annette also meets guests at businesses aligned with her purpose, such as a local botanical shop.

While she meets clients outdoors to do readings when possible, location and distance are never an issue, and Annette has supported people as far away from her home base in Minnesota as The UK, Romania or Austria. She also does in person readings at local shops, and by phone. Annette actually finds it quite fun and challenging to reach those far off. Annette’s home office is conducive to the messages, full of plants, stones, and crystals, and she will sometimes play certain music in the background while being a conduit for the spiritual messengers.

“It depends on the guest. It is their time, and I want them to lead the way!”

People who have worked with Annette call her a gentle soul. She says that is a true distinction, and that she aims for healing, not anything harsh. She asks very emotional questions and wants it to be a positive experience for all involved.

Annette invites those who listen to the podcast to visit her website and join the mailing list and to send in a photo of a subject or pet they would like to discuss .It helps bring additional information and dimension to the reading.

She is hoping to arrange a group class via Zoom in 2025, and that would be a terrific way to become part of it. Annette hopes to reach even those who are skeptical, and says healthy skepticism is natural. She even once tried to deny her own gifts! Annette wishes there had been someone around to teach her and guide her on the journey to acceptance. She wishes she had understood sooner that her sensations were not merely dreams and that she had a special purpose to fulfill.

Annette stresses that life will always be full of challenges and questions, but it is easier to cope with it all when we realize we are never truly alone. Our guides and loved ones stay close to us and she can help people connect and receive their helpful messages.

Close Up Radio recently featured Annette Reed-Gerzsik in a podcast with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 4th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to Her Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-intuitive-annette-reed/id1785721253?i=1000689229913

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-intuitive-264415205/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/20b1AE0Cn2LnidcIKCkYZW

For more information about Annette’s life and work visit www.intuitiveannette.com

