PFAS 'forever chemical' policies expected to be more expansive in states this year, new analysis finds

Anticipated 2025 state actions will also focus on toxic chemicals in cosmetics and plastics

States are leading the charge in protecting public health by not only cleaning up toxic pollution but also preventing it from happening in the first place.” — Sarah Doll, national director of Safer States

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Safer States released its 2025 Analysis of State Legislation Addressing Toxic Chemicals and Plastics finding that PFAS “forever chemical” policies will likely be more expansive in states this year. Other anticipated key focus areas for state policies addressing toxic chemicals include cosmetics and personal care products as well as plastics.The analysis also finds that states are continuing to lead the nation and the world through policies that, overall, have clear pathways to safer solutions which include transparency, phase out of bad chemicals, promotion of safer solutions, and accountability.Overall, the 2025 analysis finds that 32 states and the District of Columbia are anticipated to consider at least 340 policies on policies that address toxic chemicals and plastics in products. These states include: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.“States are leading the charge in protecting public health by not only cleaning up toxic pollution but also preventing it from happening in the first place,” said Sarah Doll, national director of Safer States. “No one wants microplastics or chemicals linked to cancer in their food, water, or everyday products. By taking bold action to keep these harmful chemicals out of our communities, states are safeguarding our health and saving money by solving the problem before it begins.”In addition to negative health impacts, the growing and unsustainable economic burden of cleaning up toxic contamination is driving states to take a comprehensive approach to protecting public health, specifically, a combined approach that includes both prevention-based policies and pollution management policies, concurrently.Over the last eight years, states have increasingly adopted policies restricting PFAS, and those actions—in conjunction with at least 30% of retailers recently evaluated committing to eliminating PFAS in key product sectors—have contributed to a reduction of PFAS in the marketplace. However, states recognize the ongoing need for action. In addition to introducing policies to remove unnecessary PFAS from products, in 2025 the analysis anticipates that many states will tackle industrial uses and discharges of PFAS as well as the spreading of contaminated sludge on farmland.This year at least 29 states will likely consider policies to address the PFAS crisis, ranging from eliminating their use in products to limiting the spreading of PFAS-containing sludge on farmland and setting water standards including AK, AZ, CA, CT, HI, IL, IN, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MT, NM, NV, NJ, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, VA, VT and WA.Restricting harmful chemicals in personal care products and cosmetics is another emerging priority in 2025, the analysis states. More states are expected to join the existing four states CA, OR, VT and WA, to phase out the use of highly hazardous chemicals, like PFAS and formaldehyde in personal care products and cosmetics, and support the transition to safer products.“Products that we use for our daily personal hygiene should not be produced with well documented chemicals that can create long lasting harm. Studies show that this impacts all of our communities and especially BIPOC women and femme-identifying people who are disproportionately exposed to more toxic personal care products due to marketing tools designed to increase their use,” said New York State Senator Lea Webb, sponsor of the Beauty Justice Act. “It is critical that states like New York and others enact protections against the dangerous chemicals found in the products we use on our bodies every day, chemicals which we know can lead to devastating health impacts.”This year at least 15 states will likely consider policies that move toward safer cosmetics and personal care products including AK, CT, HI, IL, MA, MN, MI, MT, NM, NV, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and TX.States have also been at the forefront of tackling plastic-related hazards and pollution. In the past five years, there has been an expansion to include more policies addressing plastic packaging. While early state policies focused on mainly managing plastic waste, more recently, the emphasis has expanded toward reducing unnecessary plastic packaging and addressing the toxicity of additives used in plastic.“It is encouraging to see the states aligning with the progress of forward-thinking companies,” said Cheri Peele, government and markets policy director at Toxic-Free Future. “Retailers like Target and Walmart have set clear, time-bound goals to reduce PVC and polystyrene-based packaging. State restrictions would help ensure all retailers meet the strong standard set by these leaders.”In 2025, the analysis anticipates that several states will explore measures to reduce plastic use, phase out the most problematic types of plastic such as polystyrene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), limit the use of microplastics and regulate the most hazardous plastic additives.The analysis forecasts that at least 17 states and the District of Columbia are likely to consider policies to address plastics and packaging, including AK, CA, CT, DC, HI, IL, ME, MA, MD, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OR, RI, VA, VT, and WA.For more information, read the 2025 Analysis: https://www.saferstates.org/resource/2025-analysis-of-state-policy-addressing-toxic-chemicals-and-plastics/ SAFER STATESSafer States is a national alliance of environmental health organizations and coalitions from across the nation working to safeguard people and the planet from toxic chemicals, and to ensure availability of safer solutions for a healthier world. Led by state-based organizations, the alliance seeks government and corporate action that lead to safer chemicals and materials, and protection of public health and communities by transitioning away from harmful chemicals and holding chemical polluters accountable. www.saferstates.org Press release: https://www.saferstates.org/press-room/pfas-forever-chemical-policies-expected-to-be-more-expansive-in-states-this-year-new-analysis-finds/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.