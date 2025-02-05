Amid Novo Nordisk’s Win for Ozempic’s Expanded Label to Include Chronic Kidney Disease Benefits, Spherix Global Insights Highlights Nephrologists’ Rising Influence in GLP-1 RA Utilization

Analysis of over 1,000 chronic kidney disease patient charts shows GLP-1 receptor agonist use nearly doubling from 2023 to 2024.

EXTON, PA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As chronic kidney disease (CKD) management evolves, new findings from Spherix Global Insights’ annual Patient Chart Dynamix™: CKD Non-Dialysis (US) service reveal a sharp increase in GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) adoption among US nephrologists. This shift is expected to accelerate following the FDA’s recent label expansion of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic® to include CKD benefits, reinforcing the drug’s growing role in renal care.

The analysis, which includes data from over 1,000 non-dialysis CKD patient records, highlights the rapid rise of GLP-1 RAs in this population, with treatment rates nearly doubling from 2023 to 2024. Historically prescribed by endocrinologists and primary care physicians, GLP-1s are increasingly being initiated by nephrologists, reflecting broader recognition of their benefits beyond glucose control – including weight loss and renal protection. With Ozempic now FDA-approved for use in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients, adoption is expected to continue rising, with most new initiations projected to occur among patients in CKD Stage 3 (eGFR ~39 mL/min).

Meanwhile, SGLT2 inhibitors continue to serve as the cornerstone of CKD treatment, with widespread use among DKD patients and increasing uptake among the non-diabetic CKD population. While DKD adoption has plateaued following years of growth, non-DKD utilization has nearly doubled since 2021, driven by expanded indications for leading therapies such as AstraZeneca’s Farxiga® and Eli Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance®, fostering a competitive treatment landscape. Despite strong clinical backing, some prescribers remain cautious – particularly in non-DKD cases – due to lingering concerns over perceived benefits, underscoring the need for further education on SGLT2 inhibitors’ ability to slow CKD progression.

Finally, the use of mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), including Bayer’s Kerendia®, has more than doubled among DKD patients since 2021 but has remained stable over the past year. Positioned primarily as a third-line therapy alongside ACE inhibitors/ARBs and SGLT2 inhibitors, Kerendia’s uptake continues to be driven by its renal protective benefits. However, safety concerns, particularly regarding hyperkalemia, and hesitancy around its clinical benefits have tempered broader adoption.

These evolving trends signal a transformative era in CKD management, with SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and MRAs playing increasingly pivotal roles. Despite these shifts, challenges including safety considerations and knowledge gaps remain barriers to optimal care. As the treatment landscape advances, collaboration among physicians, payers, and pharmaceutical companies will be critical to ensuring that CKD patients receive timely access to the most effective therapies.

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

