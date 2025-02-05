Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market Growth USD 6,223.7 Million by 2025 to 2035 at a 3.3% Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Awareness

As per Future Market Insights, PSG devices are expected to be the most preferred sleep apnea diagnostic systems during the forecast period. Extensive adoption of PSG devices within hospitals and sleep centers has improved the demand of PSG devices.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market is projected to reach USD 6,223.7 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2035. The market size in 2025 is estimated at USD 4,483.0 million, indicating a steady rise in demand due to increasing awareness of sleep disorders and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

The rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which affects nearly 1 billion people worldwide, is a major factor fueling the market growth. The growing burden of untreated sleep apnea, leading to severe health risks such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and depression, has accelerated the adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions across healthcare facilities and home settings.

Government initiatives promoting early diagnosis and treatment, along with increasing reimbursement policies for sleep apnea diagnostics, are further contributing to market expansion. Additionally, technological advancements such as AI-driven diagnostics, portable home sleep testing devices, and improved polysomnography (PSG) systems are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort.

Despite these positive trends, high costs associated with sleep apnea diagnostic devices and limited access to specialized sleep labs in emerging economies pose challenges to market growth. However, the adoption of wearable and smartphone-integrated diagnostic solutions is expected to drive further expansion, making sleep apnea diagnostics more accessible worldwide.

Market Overview

Estimated Market Size : The market is projected to reach USD 4,483.0 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% , reaching approximately USD 6,223.7 million by 2035 .

: The market is projected to reach and is expected to grow at a , reaching approximately . Historical Context: In 2024, the market size was valued at USD 4,311.0 million, reflecting a growth from USD 3,779.9 million in 2020.

Key Drivers

Rising Awareness: There is a growing recognition that poor sleep quality impacts cognitive function and emotional stability, leading to increased focus on sleep disorders like apnea.

Home-Based Solutions: The demand for home diagnostic tools is surging as individuals seek convenient ways to monitor their sleep health.

Integration with Wearables: Companies are incorporating sleep tracking features into existing wearable devices, aligning with the broader wellness trend and enhancing product adoption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 4,483.0 million in 2025 to USD 6,223.7 million in 2035 , at a CAGR of 3.3% .

is expected to grow from , at a . Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders, affecting over 1 billion people globally, is a major growth driver.

Technological advancements such as AI-driven diagnostics, wearable devices, and home-based sleep apnea monitoring systems are shaping the market.

Home sleep testing (HST) devices are gaining popularity due to affordability and ease of use.

The high cost of traditional polysomnography (PSG) devices and limited sleep lab accessibility in emerging economies remain key challenges.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with emerging economies in India, China, and Brazil showing strong growth potential.

Government initiatives promoting early diagnosis and increasing insurance coverage are expected to fuel market expansion.



"The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by advancements in AI-powered diagnostic tools and the growing preference for home-based sleep monitoring. As awareness about sleep disorders rises, healthcare providers and device manufacturers must focus on affordability, accessibility, and user-friendly solutions to meet the increasing demand." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How is the integration of sleep apnea monitoring with wearable health devices impacting the market?

The integration of sleep apnea monitoring with wearable health devices is significantly impacting the market by enhancing accessibility, convenience, and user engagement in sleep health management.

How will Technological Advancements Spur the Adoption of Polysomnography Devices?

Expansion of healthcare industry and rising prevalence of untreated sleep apnea have spurred the adoption of polysomnography (PSG) devices. Rising awareness for mental health issues such as depression, sleep disorders, anxiety, and others have increased the demand for advanced technological medical equipment.

People are getting more conscious regarding their health, and are opting for at-home care settings and advanced medical wearable devices. Growing cases of cardiovascular disease and obesity across the globe also have increased the chances of people developing sleep apnea.

Uneven heart rate, breathing issues, and movement of eyes and legs, major symptoms for sleep apnea. Recent trends suggest that people are preferring wearable advanced sleep apnea diagnostic systems.

Healthcare professionals and scientists have therefore increased their research & development activities for the launch of advanced sleep apnea diagnostic devices. Adoption of artificial intelligence and data science to improve the efficiency and provide real-time data in PSG devices will also boost the demand for sleep apnea diagnostic systems.

How will Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients Spur Growth?

Lack of awareness regarding the sleep disorders and their side-effects has substantially increased the cases of lifestyle disorders worldwide. Data from American Academy of Sleep Medicine suggests, nearly 936 million people across the globe suffer from sleep apnea and around 425 million of them need treatment.

In 2007, World Health Organization estimated around 100 million people were affected by sleep apnea and the number is increasing since then. With untreated and undiagnosed sleep apnea, the cases are expected to quadruple by 2040.

Cases of obstructive sleep apnea are increasing exponentially in the U.S., as per American Sleep Apnea Association, around 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Among which, 80% of people are undiagnosed and untreated.

Developing economies with huge population such as India and China have high cases of sleep apnea that are untreated. Thus, expanding pool of sleep apnea patients across the globe is expected to create incremental opportunities for the market players.

Now with modern medicine and rising awareness among people, government and healthcare professionals are actively adopting the polysomnography (PSG) devices for accurate evaluation and diagnoses.

People with obesity and overweight issues have a high potential for sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia and others. Hence, adoption of sleep apnea diagnostic systems have increased in the hospitals and sleep centers. Thus, in turn, generating lucrative revenues for the key players.

Key Players of the Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Industry

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Braedon Medical Corporation

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

SOMNOmedics GmbH

ResMed Inc.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Others



Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market Segmentation

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is segmented into polysomnography (PSG) devices, nasal flow sensors, peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SPO2), and actigraphy monitoring devices.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is bifurcated into home care settings, hospitals, and sleep centers & clinics.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

