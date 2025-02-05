VCI Global Announces Development of Groundbreaking AI Aggregator Platform Integrating DeepSeek, ChatGPT, and Leading AI Agents

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global,” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in AI-driven enterprise solutions, today announced the development of a next-generation AI aggregator platform. Designed to streamline AI integration, the platform will provide seamless access to major AI models, such as DeepSeek, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, and other emerging AI technologies.

According to research by Future Market Insights Inc., global AI platforms sales are projected to reach approximately US$150 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% from 2024 to 2034. Meanwhile, the AI agents market is expected to grow to nearly US$50 billion by 2030, primarily driven by advancements in natural language processing. According to Markets and Markets, this sector is set to experience a remarkable CAGR of almost 50% between 2024 and 2030.

The rising demand for AI solutions highlights businesses’ increasing reliance on AI models for decision-making, automation, and customers engagement. VCI Global’s AI aggregator will streamline multi-model integration, enhancing efficiency and performance. The platform will be deployed across Asia, Europe, and United States, catering to industries such as finance, healthcare, customer service, and e-commerce.

AI Aggregator: The Future of Enterprise AI Integration

The VCI Global AI aggregator platform offers:

Multi-AI Access – Connect effortlessly to ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, and open-source alternatives through a single interface.

Cost Optimization – Dynamically select the most efficient AI models based on pricing, response quality, and latency to optimize resource allocation.

Customization and Automation – Route AI requests to the most suitable models for specific tasks, such as leveraging ChatGPT for natural language processing and DeepSeek for research-driven queries.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance – Ensure regulatory adherence with built-in data encryption, advanced privacy controls, and region-specific compliance for businesses in Europe, the United States, and Asia.

Development Underway, Market Launch Targeted

VCI Global’s development team is actively working on the platform, with a planned launch by the fourth quarter of 2025. The company is collaborating with AI developers, enterprises, and industry experts to ensure the platform delivers maximum value to corporations, developers, and technology providers.

“Our AI aggregator platform will transform how enterprises interact with AI technologies by simplifying integration and enabling businesses to seamlessly leverage the most suitable AI models for their specific needs, while scaling their AI capabilities without being locked into a single provider,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

