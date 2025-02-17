Surcheros® Expands in Georgia with Dahlonega Grand Opening

Opens New Restaurant in Downtown Hub, Offering the First 100 Guests Free Burritos for a Year*

DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Dahlonega, Georgia! The celebration kicks off on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 25 Morrison Moore Parkway. The community is invited to the grand opening as the first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive Free Burritos for a Year! *This corporate-owned location marks another step in Surcheros’ commitment to expanding its presence across North Georgia and serving the growing communities throughout the state.“Dahlonega is a renowned destination, attracting travelers to Northern Georgia with its historic downtown and exceptional dining scene,” Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “We look forward to bringing our fresh, high-quality menu and warm atmosphere to a community that values great food and hospitality. This new location reflects our commitment to growing in North Georgia and introducing more guests across the state to Surcheros."The grand opening celebration will include live music, exciting giveaways, and Surcheros’ fan-favorite Fresh-Mex dishes. Guests can enjoy customizable, made-to-order options such as tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all prepared with premium meats and fresh vegetables.At 2,258 sq. ft., the new location includes a salsa bar and a self-service line for a fully customizable experience. Guests can dine in, order pickup, or enjoy delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Catering services are also available for groups of 10 or more. The restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.Guests can take advantage of special offers during the Dahlonega grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

