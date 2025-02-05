Threat Intelligence Market to Reach $43.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of sophisticated cyberattack, growing need to secure critical infrastructure, and extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies are key factors expected to drive the global treat intelligence market growth.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Threat Intelligence Market by Component (Solutions, and Services), Application (Security Information and Event Management, Government, Risk, and Compliance, and Business Continuity Planning and Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud, and On-Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and SMEs), and Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2033". According to the report, the "threat intelligence market" was valued at $13.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $43.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in number of sophisticated cyberattack, growing need to secure critical infrastructure, and extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies are the factors expected to propel the growth of the threat intelligence market. However, high cost associated with threat intelligence solutions and lack of skilled professionals & technical complexities in deployment of threat intelligence solutions are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, favorable government initiatives and investments to strengthen security infrastructure are further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5876

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $13.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $43.3 billion CAGR 12.40% Segments covered Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks Growing need to secure critical infrastructure Extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies Opportunities Favorable government initiatives and investments to strengthen security infrastructure Restraints High cost associated with threat intelligence solutions Lack of skilled professionals and technical complexities in deployment of threat intelligence solutions

Buy this Complete Report (412 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/threat-intelligence-market/purchase-options

Segment highlights

The solutions segment held the highest market share in 2023

By component, the solutions segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the threat intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing its ability to provide comprehensive tools for detecting, analysing, and mitigating cyber threats, which propel the overall market growth. However, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to growing complexity of cyberattacks and the need for continuous monitoring and proactive threat mitigation, have further fueled the market growth.

The security information and event management segment held the highest market share in 2023

By application, the security information and event management segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the threat intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to its important role in providing real-time analysis and management of security alerts generated by applications and network hardware, which propel the overall market growth. However, the government, risk, and compliance segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on strengthening cybersecurity frameworks, managing organizational risks, and ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations, have further fueled the market growth.

The cloud segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than three-fifths of the threat intelligence market revenue and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed growing preference for cloud services in industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, combined with the rise of hybrid cloud models, further supports the demand for cloud-based threat intelligence solutions.

The IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By industrial vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the threat intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of 5G technology, along with the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rise in digitization of healthcare systems, rise in cyber threats targeting sensitive patient data, and rise in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and telemedicine solutions. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global threat intelligence market.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure, high cybersecurity awareness, and presence of leading vendors and service providers. However, the Middle East and Africa region is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the rapid digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and growing awareness of cybersecurity threats in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5876

Leading Market Players: -

Cisco Systems Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Broadcom

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Anomali, Inc.,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the threat intelligence market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5876

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.