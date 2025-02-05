Allot to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on February 25, 2025

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network-native cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00AM ET (2:00PM UK, 4:00PM Israel).

The unaudited financial results of the quarter and year will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Seth Greenberg Allot +972 54 922 2294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ehud Helft Allot Investor Relations +1 212 378 8040 allot@ekgir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.