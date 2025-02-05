Fogo de Chão Announces Appointment of New Chief Marketing Officer

Georgeanne Erickson Joins the International Brand Amid Continued Growth

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the appointment of Georgeanne Erickson as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Georgeanne will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, brand evolution, menu innovation and guest engagement initiatives as Fogo continues its strategic expansion.

Georgeanne has extensive marketing and advertising experience, with over a decade in the restaurant industry, specifically. Most recently, she served as the U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. Her expertise in brand building, customer experience and digital transformation complements Fogo’s continued growth plans and its commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences and fostering strong guest connections.

“As Fogo continues to expand its footprint domestically and abroad, we are thrilled to welcome Georgeanne to our executive leadership team,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Her strategic vision and proven expertise in brand building will be instrumental in shaping the future of Fogo and enhancing our ability to connect with guests in meaningful ways.”

For over 45 years, Fogo has honored its rich Brazilian heritage while continuously evolving through menu innovation and technological advancements across all facets of the company. Under Georgeanne’s marketing leadership, Fogo will further enhance its brand strategy, leveraging innovation to deepen guest engagement and strengthen customer loyalty. The launch of Fogo’s first national loyalty program to build frequency and a new marketing campaign to drive brand awareness are both slated for 2025.

“I’m honored to join a beloved brand at an exciting time in its evolution,” said Georgeanne. “Fogo de Chão’s rich heritage, unique dining experience, and passionate community of guests provide an incredible foundation for innovation and growth. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to drive brand expansion and introduce more people to Fogo.”

Prior to her tenure at Krispy Kreme, Georgeanne spent nearly a decade at Pizza Hut, ultimately ascending to the role of Chief Brand Officer. Earlier in her career she also held marketing and advertising roles at Romano’s Macaroni Grill and advertising agency GSD&M. Georgeanne holds a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin.

Georgeanne succeeds Janet Gieselman who spent more than a decade with Fogo, six years of which she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Janet’s retirement was announced December 2024 following a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in the restaurant industry.

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

