Zero Hash expands stablecoin offerings with addition of Ripple USD (RLUSD)

Platforms powered by Zero Hash can now leverage RLUSD for transactions

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced it has expanded its stablecoin support by integrating Ripple USD (RLUSD), a new regulated stablecoin issued by Ripple. This integration allows Zero Hash customers to access RLUSD on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks.

Zero Hash's API and SDK infrastructure now supports over 65 digital assets, including 5 stablecoins, across multiple chains, reinforcing its position as the comprehensive solution for platforms seeking to design and build new ways to store, exchange and move value globally. RLUSD is now part of Zero Hash’s stablecoin engine, powering leading FinTechs and start ups across:

Payments Remittances Payins Payouts Account Funding Tokenization payment rails AI agent payments

Trading Swaps Onramp / offramp Custody Deposits and withdrawals

Treasury



"The addition of RLUSD to our ecosystem demonstrates Zero Hash's commitment to providing our customers with access to the most innovative and regulated stablecoin technologies," said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO at Zero Hash. "Zero Hash now offers RLUSD to all partners who can seamlessly embed through our API and SDK. Zero Hash offers the tech stack that powers use cases spanning payouts including Stripe, on-ramping including Shift4 and tokenization payment rails including Franklin Templeton."

RLUSD is designed to meet the growing demand for a reliable, compliant stablecoin in the digital asset space. Key features1 of RLUSD include: (i) One-to-one backing with US dollars held in reserve; (ii) issuance by a New York State-regulated trust company; (iii) Monthly reserve attestations by an independent certified public accountant; and, (iv) native issuance on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings, including the availability of certain chains/networks for supported stabletoken and crypto assets, may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

