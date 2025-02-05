Kuehn Law Encourages FNA, TGI, AVAV, and NARI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Paragon 28, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. for $13.00 per share. Approved by the boards of both companies, the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Triumph Group, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners for $26.00 per share in cash. The transaction is set to close in the second half of the calendar year of 2025.

AeroVironment, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with BlueHalo LLC. Upon completion of the transaction, AeroVironment shareholders will own 60.5% and BlueHalo equity holders will hold 39.5%, subject to closing adjustments.

Inari Medical, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Stryker for $80.00 per share in cash. Approved by both boards, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025.

