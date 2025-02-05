Getty Images and Verizon to Award $20,000 Grant to Champion Disability Representation in the Workplace





NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, in collaboration with Verizon and the National Disability Leadership Alliance (NDLA), invites photographers and videographers to reimagine how the disability community is represented in professional settings. This global creative grant offers $20,000 in funding to help talented creators rewrite the narrative, showcasing the disability community as active, thriving professionals, leaders, and innovators in the workplace.

Despite growing awareness of diversity in visual media, the stories of people with disabilities in professional roles remain underrepresented. Too often, visuals portray the disability community in limited, domestic or familial contexts, leaving a gap showcasing the vital contributions people with disabilities bring to the workforce.

Research from Getty Images’ VisualGPS underscores this need for change: finding that 2 out of 3 Americans believe that seeing people with a range of abilities and personal characteristics in media and advertising has a positive impact on understanding one another. Unfortunately, 3 out of 4 visuals feature people with disabilities in a healthcare setting rather than at home or at work. This grant challenges creators to break those stereotypes by celebrating the talent, determination, and leadership of people within the disability community.

The grant builds on the success of The Disability Collection, a partnership launched in 2018 between Getty Images, Verizon and, the National Disability Leadership Alliance. The collection has grown to include over 12,000 curated images and videos devoted to portraying disabled people more authentically, and accurately. This project seeks to unveil the extraordinary diversity within the disability community, spotlighting the myriad ways people exist and navigate their day-to-day lives.

“The global workforce has evolved significantly, yet the stories of the disability community in professional roles remain underrepresented,” said Dr. Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President of Creative at Getty Images. “This grant is an opportunity for creators to challenge stereotypes and showcase the vital contributions, leadership, and innovation that people with disabilities bring to workplaces around the world.”

Recognizing the challenges faced by photographers worldwide as they look to break into the commercial industry, the Getty Images’ Creative Grant seeks to discover and nurture creative talent while also alleviating some of the financial hurdles they face to capture authentic content. The additional monetary and promotional support from Verizon also ensures a greater reach to potentially interested photographers.

“As a brand driven to power how you live, work, and play, Verizon is thrilled to continue our ongoing collaboration with Getty Images and the National Disability Leadership Alliance through this timely and exciting creative grant,” said Zachary Bastian, Manager, Strategic Alliances, Verizon. “Since the Disability Collection began, it has built a community of creatives, brands, and non-profit organizations. Navigating Work Life represents a great opportunity to dive deep into people with disabilities thriving in careers."

As one of the largest technology communications companies in the world, Verizon is committed to fostering an inclusive environment and to making our digital space accessible to all. Through efforts like the Valuable 500, Verizon’s Disability Advisory Board, and the Forward for Good Disability Innovation Accelerator, Verizon invests in an accessible future.

Open to photographers and videographers globally, and supported by Verizon, Disability in Focus: Navigating Work Life is a one-time grant, awarding one recipient $10,000, one recipient $7,000 and one recipient $3,000, as determined by an esteemed panel of creative industry judges and disability activists. The grant seeks diverse perspectives, with photographers and videographers with living with a disability specifically encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted photography and video projects will be judged by an esteemed panel including:

Content creators are encouraged to apply before March 7th, 2025, at which point the application period will close. Recipients of the creative grant will be announced during the week of April 28th, 2025.

To apply, photographers and videographers must submit and adhere to the following:

Links to existing portfolio of work online

The submission must include: a 200-500-word summary of the project proposal and an inspirational mood board

A short essay that outlines the approach

Proposals must be in English

Submissions must be digital



Grant recipients are invited to license their award-winning content through GettyImages.com, at a 100% royalty rate for imagery created within their proposed project. Entrants will also receive guidance and mentorship from one of Getty Images’ award-winning Art Directors, as well as a feature on Getty Images’ Creative Insights website, in addition to promotion across relevant social channels. Please note, this additional support is not a requirement of the Creative Grant and is at the discretion of each recipient.

The Getty Images Creative Grants are a core piece of the wider Getty Images Grants program, collectively aimed at supporting the world’s photographic and photojournalism community. Since the inception of the program in 2004, the company has awarded in excess of US $2.6 million, furthering our commitment to the craft of photography and bringing attention to important stories that without funding, may otherwise remain unseen.

To apply, visit: https://grants.gettyimages.com/en/grants/disability-navigating-work

