Edible Garden Announces Favorable Preliminary Results from USDA & EPA Supported Brisea Nanobubble Demonstration Project

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the preliminary results of Brisea Group Inc.'s Nanobubble Demonstration Project at the Company’s Belvidere, New Jersey facility. Conducted in partnership with Brisea, the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation, and Technology (CSIT), and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), the project has demonstrated significant improvements in crop yield, efficiency, and sustainability.

Nanobubble technology works by enhancing water oxygenation, improving nutrient uptake, and strengthening pathogen control. The demonstration at the Company’s facility has confirmed previous findings from the USDA and EPA, showing that nanobubbles improve plant uniformity, accelerate growth, and create a healthier root environment.

Key Findings from the Nanobubble Trial:

Up to 55% increase in yield compared to traditional irrigation methods

30% reduction in harvest cycle time, allowing for faster production

Enhanced plant health, including reduced biofilm in irrigation systems and stronger root development.

"These preliminary results reinforce our confidence in the transformative potential of nanobubble technology to revolutionize sustainable agriculture,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “The noteworthy increases in yield and reductions in harvest cycle time demonstrate the tangible benefits of this cutting-edge innovation, aligning perfectly with Edible Garden’s mission to optimize controlled environment agriculture while maintaining our Zero-Waste Inspired® farming principles."

"By integrating nanobubble technology into our irrigation systems, we are not only improving efficiency but also reducing resource consumption, which is critical in today’s agricultural landscape. This technology enhances water and nutrient delivery while simultaneously addressing key challenges such as biofilm buildup and root health—factors that directly impact plant vitality and productivity. The fact that the equipment payback period is under three months makes this an incredibly attractive and scalable solution for growers everywhere."

"As we move forward, we are excited to continue working with Brisea, CSIT, and NJIT to further validate and refine this promising technology. Our mission is to drive innovation in sustainable farming, advancing solutions that strengthen food security, reduce environmental impact, and deliver fresher, cleaner, and more responsibly grown produce to consumers. We look forward to exploring ways to expand the application of nanobubbles across our operations and beyond, as we strive to set new industry standards for efficiency, sustainability, and food safety."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

