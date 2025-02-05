TSAHC Honors its Top Lenders and Loan Officers for 2024

Austin, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 8,725 households purchase a home in 2024, in partnership with a dedicated network of mortgage companies and loan officers. In total, TSAHC provided $2 billion in mortgage loans and $76.8 million in down payment assistance to home buyers this past year. Additionally, 804 of the 8,725 families who received assistance were also able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC offers two loan programs to make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income home buyers: Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home. Both provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits. Mortgage companies and loan officers play a critical role in helping home buyers access these programs by spreading awareness and helping them complete the mortgage application process.

TSAHC would like to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2024. With more than 2,952 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2024, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

Dina Pierson with Supreme Lending assisted 78 home buyers in 2024, originating more than $22 million in mortgage loans. This is Ms. Pierson's second year as a top three TSAHC loan officer. Ms. Pierson is based in the Dallas area and serves home buyers statewide.

Yesenia Castaneda with Town Square Mortgage assisted 76 home buyers in 2024, and originated more than $20 million in mortgage loans. This is Ms. Castaneda's first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer. Based in Dallas, Yesenia serves home buyers statewide.

Clarissa Hernandez with Waterstone Mortgage assisted 75 home buyers in 2024, originating more than $19 million in mortgage loans. This is Clarissa's first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer. Serving home buyers statewide, Clarissa is based in Austin.

To view photos of the top loan officers, visit www.tsahc.org/news/article/2024-top-lenders

“Thanks to our incredible network of lenders, TSAHC continues to be one of the country’s top performing housing finance agencies. Despite interest rate volatility and continued housing affordability challenges, we helped more than 8,700 Texans accomplish the dream of homeownership. That speaks to the strength of the mortgage companies we work with and our TSAHC team,” remarked David Long, TSAHC President.

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2024:

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 622 home buyers for a total $161.6 million in mortgage loans.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 534 home buyers for a total of $126.7 million in mortgage loans.

CMG Home Loans: assisted 450 home buyers for a total of $109.3 million in mortgage loans.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com.

