GCM Grosvenor Expands Insurance Solutions Group with the Hire of Joe Metzger as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Joe Metzger has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Insurance Solutions Group, as the firm continues to expand its capabilities to meet the insurance industry’s unique investment needs.

Mr. Metzger brings nearly two decades of financial services and insurance industry experience, including prior roles at Guardian Life and TIAA-CREF. He has a distinguished track record at the intersection of insurance and alternative investments, including sourcing, structuring, and executing transactions between insurance carriers and alternative asset managers.

"We are excited to welcome Joe to our team," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor. "His extensive experience and proven success in unlocking value for insurers will be instrumental in advancing our capabilities and providing partnership opportunities that can meet the unique needs of our insurance clients."

GCM Grosvenor’s Insurance Solutions Group offers customized and turnkey alternative investment solutions tailored to the unique needs of global insurance companies. The team employs a broad range of innovative strategies to deliver capital-efficient products and opportunities.

For more information about GCM Grosvenor and its Insurance Solutions Group, please visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com/insurance-solutions.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contact

Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy (on behalf of GCM Grosvenor)

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

