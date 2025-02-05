Submit Release
Denny’s Canada is ready to serve Spruce Grove with its latest opening

This is the first location of the beloved Canadian diner-style restaurant in the ever-growing vibrant Alberta suburb

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 70 years, Denny’s Canada has offered their communities a place for people to come in, sit down and connect over quality food. Situated at Unit 200 - 100 Jennifer Heil Way, the newest Denny’s establishment is the first of the popular dining brand in the city, with the hope of many more to come for the region.

As Senior Regional Manager for Franchise Operations & Special Projects, John Yoingco and his team are excited to welcome its new guests to a warm, inclusive nostalgic space that has something for everyone. “Fuelled by a passion for excellence, we can’t wait to bring our service to the local area, offering comforting, diverse meal options. Denny’s Spruce Grove is the perfect place to enjoy wonderful food or to bring your friends and family for a memorable meal, no matter the occasion. Located just under 30km West of Edmonton, you can join us for all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a late-night treat.”

Visitors and residents alike will have the chance to experience the best in family dining while enjoying the beautiful, dynamic city of Spruce Grove. Served in a bright, modern space, legendary Denny’s menu items such as the classic ‘Moons Over My Hammy®’ sandwich, premium Choconana Pancakes, and a wide range of Signature Slams will all be available to order.

"Denny’s could not be happier to establish a footprint in the fantastic city of Spruce Grove. Alberta has always been an amazing market for us and bringing a local Denny’s location to the people of Spruce Grove has been a long-term goal for our team that we are proud to have accomplished,” explains Ron Cecillon, Managing Director, Denny’s Canada. “Our team has been working hard to get this new location ready for service and we are delighted to say that we are now open 7 days a week! Come see us today at Denny’s Spruce Grove.”

Denny’s Spruce Grove location is now open with seating available for 116 guests and will be operating 7 days a week. The team is delighted to become a part of the close-knit local community and offer outstanding diner delights at any time of day. It's always Diner Time at Denny’s.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is headquartered in Vancouver and is part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization. Northland Properties Corp DBA currently operates and franchises 73 Denny’s restaurants across Canada, having a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Media Contact
Bláithín Noone
Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties
+1 (604) 730-6610
bnoone@northland.ca

