Continental Tire Canada Launches the VikingContact 8 and SecureContact AW—The First Continental All-Weather Tire

Continental Tire Canada introduced the VikingContact 8 and SecureContact AW at “The New Era of Grip” event.

The VikingContact 8 is the long-anticipated successor to the VikingContact 7, designed for harsh Canadian winters.

The SecureContact AW is Continental’s first All-Weather tire, elevating its portfolio in the tire industry.

MIRABEL, Quebec, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire Canada celebrated the launch of two groundbreaking tire innovations with an exclusive event, “The New Era of Grip.” Distributors, retailers, and media were invited to test the innovative design and exceptional performance of the VikingContact 8 and SecureContact AW firsthand. These premium tires are engineered to meet the demands of Canadian drivers, offering exceptional performance and safety.

“At Continental Tire Canada, we’re constantly innovating to provide drivers with safe, efficient, and state of the art tire solutions,” said Okan Sen, National Marketing Manager at Continental Tire Canada. “The VikingContact 8 and SecureContact AW are testaments to our dedication to excellence, designed to empower Canadian drivers year-round.”

The VikingContact 8, successor to the acclaimed VikingContact 7, sets a new benchmark for winter performance. Designed for passenger cars, SUVs, and EVs, it excels in icy, snowy, and wet conditions with shorter stopping distances and exceptional traction. Its low-noise design ensures a comfortable drive, while Energy Casing technology enhances fuel efficiency and EV range. Certified with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Ice Grip certificates, the VikingContact 8 is built for severe winter conditions and backed by a 72-month warranty.

The SecureContact AW, Continental's first all-weather tire, is designed for passenger cars, SUVs, and crossovers with 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake certificate. This premium touring tire delivers year-round performance with certified snow traction and excellent grip on wet and dry roads. Its optimized tread ensures shorter wet braking distances and reduced road noise for a smooth, comfortable ride. Featuring advanced wear indicators, it alerts drivers when performance declines for dry, wet, or snowy conditions. With an up to 100,000 km mileage warranty and rim sizes from 15” to 20”, the SecureContact AW combines durability, performance, and comfort.

“Every aspect of these tires, from tread design to material selection, was carefully engineered to adapt to the diverse conditions Canadian drivers face daily”, said Ruaidhri Gleeson, Head of Tire Line Development Winter Nordic. “It's about ensuring safety, efficiency, and confidence, no matter the season.”

The VikingContact 8 will be available in Late August, and the SecureContact AW will be available in Late June. Visit our website today at Continental Tire Canada to learn more and find the right tire for your driving needs.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated preliminary sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 56,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

Press Contact Brittany Jenkins

Marketing Communications Specialist

Continental Tire Canada

Phone: +1 (416) 457-8267

E-mail: Brittany.jenkins@conti-na.com Press portal www.continental-press.com

Media centre continental.com/media-center

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd4fd09-df27-4fa6-a19d-085dfca42ac6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b46894f7-2266-4711-8f6f-f3f61b63fa94

SecureContact AW SecureContact AW VikingContact 8 VikingContact 8

