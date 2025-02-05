Dean Guida Spotlights The Innovators Shaping Tech’s Future in New Podcast ‘AI & Data Driven Leadership’

The CEO & Entrepreneur Uncovers the Strategies Behind Companies’ Tech-Driven Business Success

Cranbury, NJ, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dean Guida, author, entrepreneur, and CEO of Infragistics and Slingshot, today announced the launch of his new podcast, AI & Data Driven Leadership. Sponsored by Slingshot, the work management platform from software company Infragistics that brings data to the center of everything teams work on, the podcast will explore how AI and data-driven strategies fuel success in today’s dynamic, technology-driven business landscape through conversations with leading CEOs and tech executives.

Over the last 35 years, Guida has built his company, Infragistics, from a two-person start up to a global tech company spanning six countries and boasting a client roster that includes 100% of the S&P 500. Bootstrapping from the ground up has given him first-hand knowledge of how to face the challenges that come with navigating the ever-changing technology market. One of the main strategies that took his company from startup to industry leader was the development of a data-driven work culture which he wrote about in his recently released book “When Grit is Not Enough”. Now, with AI & Data Driven Leadership, Guida will connect with other leaders in the space to share how they are harnessing the power of data for their own success.

The podcast will spotlight a different executive every episode, and dive into how each is leveraging AI technology and real-time data to drive innovation and build a culture of proactive problem solving within their organizations. Throughout the series, Guida, along with his guest CEOs and business leaders, will give listeners valuable takeaways on the insights, strategies and values that drive success in today’s fast paced environment–ranging from the critical role of data literacy to the importance of building employees’ trust in AI.

“We’re living in an exciting era, a time where builders, leaders and entrepreneurs are using data and AI to fuel unprecedented growth, create groundbreaking products, and drive meaningful transformations in their industries,” said Guida. “We can all learn from each other and I’m looking forward to using my platform to speak with and amplify the knowledge of some of the brightest minds in the industry.”

New episodes of AI & Data Driven Leadership are scheduled to air on Wednesdays. The podcast has kickstarted with five initial episodes featuring Josh Elledge, Founder and CEO of UpMyInfluence; Jon Neitzel, Founder, and Bethany Schuttinga, Partner at Anduril Partners; Pete Sacco, President and Founder of Inspirica IT Solutions; Heinz Vieluf, President of Cibao Meat Products; and David Hersh, General Partner of Metamorph Partners–all of which are available at

https://podcast.slingshotapp.io/ and on major podcast listening platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

If you're a leader with a story to share about leveraging data and AI to drive success, we’d love to hear from you—apply to be a guest on the podcast at https://podcast.slingshotapp.io/podcast-guest-application.

About Dean Guida

Tech entrepreneur and CEO Dean Guida knows there’s a limit to what you can build with grit alone. Seemingly overnight, Dean had to go from early internet coder to business operator–a feat that forced him to learn some of businesses’ biggest lessons on the job. He immediately began navigating the nuances of scaling a company, hiring and growing teams, becoming a leader, a manager and a mentor.

Fast forward 35 years and Dean’s tech company Infragistics now has operations in six countries. More than two million developers use its software, and its client roster boasts 100% of the S&P 500, including Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, Exxon, Intuit, and Bank of America. Dean additionally launched his newest venture, work management platform Slingshot.

About Slingshot

Slingshot is the work management platform that gives teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, manage projects, share content and set goals. By connecting data, tasks, and communications, Slingshot puts an end to workflow disruptions that result from constant app-switching to optimize processes, boost team productivity and help companies get to market faster. The AI-powered platform brings data to the center of workflows, project and individual tasks to help teams make more informed decisions, faster, and drive business growth. Slingshot is available as a desktop app (Mac and Windows) and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play), and can be accessed on any web browser at slingshotapp.io. The platform was built by software company Infragistics.

