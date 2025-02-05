DP World Begins Berth Expansion at its Port in Posorja, Ecuador

The expansion will boost Posorja’s position as a key regional and global trade hub, strengthening Ecuadorian foreign trade and the country’s competitiveness

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has officially commenced construction on its berth expansion at the Port of Posorja in Ecuador. The project aims to significantly increase DP World’s terminal capacity at the deepwater port, consolidating Posorja’s role as a strategic gateway for international trade and driving Ecuador’s economic growth.

The expansion will include the construction of an additional 232.5 meters of dock, extending the terminal’s berth to a total length of 700 meters. This enhancement will enable the port to simultaneously receive and serve two post-Panamax vessels at full capacity.

The project also includes the acquisition of advanced port equipment, such as two gantry cranes, three rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs), and additional modern machinery. This investment will enhance operational efficiency and flexibility, supporting the loading and unloading of fresh, frozen, manufactured, and raw material goods — products vital to Ecuador’s trade balance.

The $140 million expansion is a 100% private investment by DP World and is expected to generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs during construction, benefiting local communities and promoting economic growth in the region.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World Colombia, Ecuador and Peru said: “This project is a tangible example of how investment in infrastructure, technology, and innovation can enhance Ecuador’s connectivity and accelerate the Port of Posorja’s positioning as a strategic shipping hub, not only for Latin America, but for the world. We are proud to drive development in infrastructure that enhances the competitiveness of Ecuadorian products by expanding direct shipping services to global markets.”

The expansion will further support transshipment cargo, which has grown in demand due to global maritime logistics challenges. Posorja’s strategic location on the west coast of the South Pacific offers a competitive advantage for regional and international trade, bolstered by Ecuador’s free trade agreements and international treaties.

DP World hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on January 27th that was attended by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, the Minister of Transport and Public Works Roberto Luque, and Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investments and Fisheries, Luis Jaramillo. along with other government officials, clients, media representatives, and DP World’s strategic partners in Ecuador.

To date, DP World has invested approximately $500 million in Ecuador, including the construction of the port terminal, a 21-kilometer access road, and an exclusive maritime access channel for deep-draft vessels. In 2024, the terminal handled 955,728 TEUs, making it Ecuador’s leading port by market share after just five years of operation, and a key gateway for global trade.

Following on the heels of the recently completed Bicentennial Pier Expansion Project at the Port of Callao in Peru, this latest project is another milestone in DP World’s ambitious growth strategy for Latin America. The company is investing heavily in enhancing the capacity and operational efficiency of its flagship ports across South America to provide additional trade opportunities for customers.

Merino added: “Ecuador is crucial to DP World's strategic growth vision for South America. Through our ongoing investments in Ecuador, Peru, and Chile, we are improving trade connectivity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities across the region.”

