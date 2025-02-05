PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 Poe seeks animal welfare bill approval: Let us act with urgency, compassion Sen. Grace Poe implored her colleagues in Congress to pass the revised Animal Welfare Act in the 19th Congress to put a halt to the grim reality of violence against animals unfolding every day. Poe delivered her sponsorship speech on the measure late Tuesday signalling the start of plenary discussions. "I now call on this chamber: Let us act with compassion and urgency. By passing the Revised Animal Welfare Act, we take a firm stand against cruelty and ensure that every animal in our country is treated with the care and respect it deserves," she said. "They say a dog is a human's best friend. Well, before this Congress adjourns, let's make it clear—humans are a dog's best friend, too. And not just dogs but all other animals," said Poe, who takes care of seven dogs in her home. The proposed law will amend the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, a crucial legislation as it helped raise awareness and established legal safeguards to prevent animal abuse. However, Poe pointed out the law must evolve to address the emerging challenges of animal welfare. "Violence against animals is not an abstract concern. It is a grim reality unfolding in our country every single day," she said. "We need a revised law, with stronger fangs if we may say," the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance added. Poe narrated several cases of cruelty against animals such as the golden retriever Killua that was clubbed to death by a barangay official and the dog being dragged to what appears as the butchering area of a dog meat trader. "Hindi lang ito simpleng mga kwento. Patunay ito ng mga kakulangan sa ating batas at sistema," she said. Poe's Senate Bill No. 2458, which is now incorporated in the committee report she sponsored, seeks to strengthen animal welfare standards, policies, rules and regulations, implementation and enforcement as well as provide tougher penalties to violators. At the core of the measure is the creation of an Animal Welfare Bureau under the Department of Agriculture, which will serve as the primary guardian of animal welfare across the country, equipped with resources to bring about real change. Poe said the measure will have the following salient provisions: -Ensures animals will have clean water, adequate food, and shelter. No more dogs chained and left to starve under the sun. No more animals left in the cold and rain without refuge. -Establishes animal care as a right, not a privilege. All domesticated animals will be entitled to annual checkups, and those in distress must receive prompt medical attention. -Sets up humane transport standards. It sets strict guidelines for the humane transport of all animals, from household pets to livestock. -Bans dog meat trade, ear cropping, tail docking, cruel confinement, de-vocalization, amd other inhumane practices on animals, except when needed for medical purposes. -Dictates stronger penalties for animal cruelty and ensures swift and severe consequences for individuals who engage in acts of cruelty, neglect, or exploitation of animals. -Promotes spaying, neutering and vaccination of stray animals to curb their population and prevent the spread of rabies in our country. -Puts an end to animal blood sports. Dogfighting and other forms of animal combat will be strictly regulated, with unauthorized fights outlawed entirely. "This bill is our chance to make a lasting difference, not just by strengthening our laws but sending a clear message to the world: Hindi lang animal lover ang mga Pilipino, kundi animal defenders din," Poe said.

