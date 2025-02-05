Estrada: Explanation of vote in support of the passage of SB 2699 "Konektadong Pinoy Act"

PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 EXPLANATION OF VOTE IN SUPPORT OF THE PASSAGE OF SB 2699

"KONEKTADONG PINOY ACT" Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, I express my full and unwavering support for Senate Bill No. 2699 also known as the Konektadong Pinoy Act. It is with great honor and responsibility that I cast my vote in favor of this landmark legislation, which seeks to bridge the digital divide and ensure that every Filipino has access to fast, reliable, and affordable internet connectivity. In today's rapidly advancing digital age, access to the internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. It is the great equalizer—providing opportunities for education, employment, business, and even government services. However, the reality remains that millions of Filipinos, especially those in far-flung provinces and marginalized communities, continue to struggle with poor connectivity, high data costs, and limited access to digital resources. This bill aims to change that reality. The Konektadong Pinoy Act mandates the development of a comprehensive digital infrastructure program that will expand broadband access across the nation. It calls for strategic investments in fiber-optic networks, satellite technology, and other means of connectivity to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in the digital revolution. Mr. President, dear colleagues, our vote today is not just a policy decision—it is a promise to our people. A promise that we will do everything in our power to ensure that no Filipino is disconnected from opportunities simply because of where they live. It is a commitment to inclusivity, progress, and a digitally empowered nation. With this, Mr. President, I proudly vote YES. Let us move forward together toward a truly Konektadong Pilipinas. Maraming salamat po.

