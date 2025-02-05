Villanueva: Explanation of 3rd Reading Vote Senate Bill No. 2699 - Konektadong Pinoy Act

PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 Explanation of 3rd Reading Vote

Senate Bill No. 2699 - Konektadong Pinoy Act Mr. President, esteemed colleagues: As one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure, we would like to thank and commend the sponsor, our distinguished colleague, Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano, for his hard work in pushing for this bill, which will finally address the long-standing issues of digital connectivity in the Philippines. In an era where reliable and affordable internet access is a necessity, not a luxury, this bill ensures that no Filipino is left behind. Whether for education, business, government services, or disaster response, connectivity is a lifeline. This is especially true for our learners, for whom access to the Internet can make or break them, in their schooling and beyond. The government recognizes this urgent need. In the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has been allocated ?7.5 billion to sustain the Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP). With the enactment of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, we are hopeful that more resources can be dedicated to ensuring that everyone has access to the Internet. We believe that digital inclusion is essential for progress, and this bill is a key milestone in building a connected, empowered, and future-ready Philippines. For these reasons, I vote YES. Thank you, Mr. President, and may God bless us all.

