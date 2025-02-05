Villanueva: Manifestation on SBN 890: Rightsizing Bill

PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 Manifestation on SBN 890: Rightsizing Bill Mr. President, having filed a version of this measure, we want to reiterate the importance of passing a piece of legislation that will ultimately enhance the institutional capacity of our government agencies to improve public service delivery, while ensuring the welfare of millions of civil servants. We would like to again put on record that "rightsizing" is not synonymous with "downsizing." As reflected in the substitute bill introduced by the Sponsor, our Senate President, this is an attempt at government optimization, to streamline roles, functions, mandates, and programs to achieve our social and economic development goals, while promoting fiscal responsibility and the efficient use of taxpayer money and guaranteeing that our government workers are protected every step of the way.

