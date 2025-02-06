Revolutionizing Wine Product Photography: BottleShots.ai is Officially Launched by Left Coast Marketing & Design

Officially Launched 2/5/25

SONOMA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Left Coast Marketing & Design is proud to announce the much anticipated launch of BottleShots.ai , the first SaaS technology launched in the U.S. specifically designed to create high-quality professional wine bottle images in minutes – at a fraction of the cost of traditional photography.Through groundbreaking proprietary technology, this allows wineries, distributors, and retailers to generate precise, standardized, high-resolution images by simply uploading the label artwork and selecting the core wine packaging components in 5 easy steps. Finally, everyone from winemakers to tasting room managers can produce high quality, professional product images instantly for less than half the cost of traditional product photography.“BottleShots.ai has been developed with modern technology and over 15 years experience of creating thousands of food and beverage product images,” said Dan Chapin, Co-Founder of BottleShots.ai.” This is the first SaaS technology designed to produce bottle shot images for the wine industry and accessible to wine producers and retailers across the globe.”CTO and Co-Founder Tony Immordino stated, “BottleShots.ai is not a standard off-the-shelf AI product. Our technology leverages a proprietary bottle image builder, seamlessly integrating image layers to represent each component of a wine bottle with precision. We have an exciting roadmap ahead, packed with future enhancements and cutting-edge AI-driven innovations.”This innovative solution will be indispensable for wineries, retailers, e-commerce, and trade for use on websites, social media, marketing materials, competitions, POS and wine tech sheets. Try BottleShots.ai today and experience the future of wine bottle photography at BottleShots.ai.Left Coast Marketing & Design is a marketing and creative agency specializing in the beverage alcohol industry with offices in Santa Rosa and Roseville, California. With decades of experience in website design, e-commerce, digital marketing, and other creative services including photography, the company continues to lead with technology innovation.

