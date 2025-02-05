Sigyn Therapeutics to Present at Tomorrow’s Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a developer of next-generation blood purification technologies to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease disorders, today announced that Jim Joyce, the Company’s CEO will present live at tomorrow’s Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: February 6th

TIME: 3:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4gw3m8d

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is developing next-generation blood purification therapies to address cancer and life-threatening infectious disease disorders that are not treatable with drugs. The Company’s lead product candidate, Sigyn TherapyTM has been demonstrated to reduce the presence of viral pathogens, bacterial toxins, and pro-inflammatory cytokines from human blood plasma. Based on these capabilities, Sigyn TherapyTM is a candidate to treat life-threatening viral pathogens, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, endotoxemia, and sepsis, which is the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals. The clinical protocol of first-in-human studies incorporates Sigyn Therapy in series with regularly schedule dialysis treatments to address endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation which shorten the lives of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. Extending the lives of individuals with ESRD could significantly impact dialysis industry revenues.

The Company’s oncology pipeline is comprised of ImmunePrepTM, a platform to enhance the delivery of immunotherapeutic antibodies; ChemoPrepTM to improve the delivery of chemotherapeutic agents; and ChemoPureTM to reduce chemotherapy toxicity. If successfully advanced, the Company’s therapies offer to provide strategic value to the dialysis and biopharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

Johan Louw

Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs

281.660.1815

jlouw@SigynTherapeutics.com

Jim Joyce

Chairman, CEO

Email: jj@SigynTherapeutics.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

