374Water to Demonstrate Commercial-Scale PFAS Destruction Capabilities in Upcoming DoD ESTCP/DIU Project

ESTCP will Demonstrate Treatment Options for DoD Installations Impacted by Hazardous Chemicals Found in Firefighting Foams, Industrial Processes, and Contaminated Water Sources

U.S. National Defense Authorization Act Mandates Transition to Fluorine-Free Firefighting Foams at DoD Installations, Highlighting Growing Demand for Reliable and Scalable PFAS Destruction Technologies

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the federal, state, municipal, and industrial markets, is proud to announce its participation in a highly anticipated Department of Defense (DoD) project aimed at identifying commercial-scale technology solutions to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl (“PFAS”) contaminated wastes. Building on the proven capabilities of its AirSCWO technology in commercial-scale applications, 374Water is poised to showcase its cutting-edge solution in this important DoD project.

The Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”) is focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial and dual-use technology to solve operational challenges at speed and scale, awarding scalable contracts to companies offering solutions to national security challenges across a variety of technology areas. DIU also helps minimize up-front costs for commercial tech companies interested in working with DoD.

The upcoming demonstration represents a collaboration between the DoD Environmental Security Technology Certification Program ("ESTCP”) and the DIU.

“With a successful demonstration, the prototypes will be able to provide treatment options for DoD installations impacted by PFAS,” said Dr. Andrea Leeson, ESTCP Deputy Director and Environmental Restoration Program Manager.

374Water, in partnership with Arcadis and Clean Earth, will deploy its AirSCWO technology to destroy PFAS in various forms, including highly concentrated waste streams, during a series of commercial-scale demonstrations at Clean Earth’s Detroit, MI facility. According to Richard “Hunter” Anderson, an environmental scientist at the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center in San Antonio, Texas, this project “…represents a major step forward in the effort to provide the DoD with commercial PFAS treatment options for a variety of scenarios.” This deployment follows multiple successful PFAS destruction demonstrations completed by 374Water for Federal and Industrial clients. Results of these treatments will be publicly released in the near future.

PFAS “forever chemicals” are a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals which are persistent and hazardous. PFAS are found in a wide range of municipal, federal, and industrial processes, and contaminated public and private water sources. PFAS have been shown to pose significant risks to human health and the environment. The urgency of PFAS remediation is underscored by stringent environmental regulations, such as the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”), which mandated the transition to fluorine-free firefighting foams at DoD installations by October 2024. The DoD initiative, which combines methods for concentrating and destroying PFAS, both on- and off-site, highlights the growing demand for reliable and scalable PFAS destruction technologies.

“While our success in destroying PFAS-impacted waste streams like Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (“AFFF”) at commercial scale has solidified AirSCWO as a reliable solution for PFAS disposal, we are now focused on applying our technology to meet the DoD’s most pressing PFAS treatment challenges,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “Through this initiative, we aim to further demonstrate the effectiveness and adaptability of our AirSCWO technology. We look forward to further showcasing the versatility and scalability of AirSCWO in addressing diverse waste streams and supporting the DoD’s efforts to advance environmental sustainability.”

Craig Divine, Ph.D., Senior Vice President at Arcadis and Project Principal Investigator, emphasized, “This collaboration represents a synergy of exciting technology, world-class expertise, and a practical strategy for scale-up and accelerated commercialization. As we coordinate the implementation and performance analysis aspects of this pivotal project, Arcadis is proud to partner with 374Water and Clean Earth in delivering advanced solutions that result in the complete destruction of PFAS contamination in water, soils, and wastes.”

374Water’s AirSCWO System has proven technology capabilities in commercial-scale applications, including the destruction of Aqueous Film-Forming Foam, Granular Activated Carbon, Ion Exchange Resin, Landfill Leachate, and Biosolids. AirSCWO, which harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation, has consistently demonstrated its ability to destroy >99.99% of PFAS compounds within seconds. The AirSCWO destruction process safely transforms hazardous waste into clean water, mineral by-products, and recoverable heat energy, offering an efficient and sustainable pathway to mitigating PFAS pollution.

“We believe our versatile AirSCWO technology is the most effective commercial-scale PFAS destruction solution available today and look forward to supplying equipment and destruction services to federal, state and municipal government agencies,” concluded Gannon.

About Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”) strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering our allied and national security innovation bases. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (“DoD”) to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Chicago and inside the Pentagon, DIU is the Department’s gateway to leading technology companies across the country.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

