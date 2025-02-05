Fluent, Inc. Survey Finds That Shoppers Embrace Post-Purchase Ads, Citing Personalization & Relevance as Key Benefits

88% of customers say they are more likely to return after receiving post-purchase ads that improve the shopping experience through personalized suggestions

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions company, today released the results of a new survey revealing how post-purchase ads enhance the shopping experience, drive product discovery, and encourage repeat purchases.

Post-purchase ads, which appear on ecommerce confirmation pages, are designed to keep shoppers engaged with personalized offers after the checkout. With responses from over 1,000 US adults, the survey explores how these ads influence consumer behavior, build loyalty, and create value for both shoppers and retailers.

Key survey findings include:

Enhancing the Customer Journey

57% of shoppers who converted on a post-purchase offer discovered a new product or service they love.

63% of those who encounter post-purchase ads after every online purchase say these ads enhance their shopping experience.

Delivering Added Value

54% of shoppers say post-purchase ads improve the shopping experience by offering useful discounts and promotions, and 62% say deals and discounts motivate them to click.



Driving Retention & Loyalty

88% of those who say post-purchase ads improve the shopping experience by offering personalized suggestions are more likely to return.



“Retailers tell us that post-purchase ads don’t disrupt the shopping journey—they enhance it," said Jessica Batty, SVP of Marketing at Fluent. "Consumers are looking for relevant, personalized offers, and this survey confirms that post-purchase ads drive not only product discovery but also repeat purchases and long-term loyalty. Our marketing expertise and consumer-centric approach help us work with our partners to design relevant and meaningful ads powered by Fluent’s identity graph and advanced AI-driven algorithms. Supported by 14 years of first-party data, these algorithms determine the optimal content and timing for each customer throughout the shopping journey, enhancing value for our media partners, advertisers, and consumers alike.”

As a key component of the broader commerce media ecosystem, post-purchase advertising provides retailers with an incremental revenue stream that integrates seamlessly into the customer journey. Beyond boosting retailer monetization, these ads create high-impact ad opportunities for advertisers and deliver relevant offers to consumers while they’re in a buying mindset.

Fluent fielded the online survey in December of 2024 among 1,003 US consumers aged 18-65 who made an online purchase in the past 30 days and recalled seeing at least one post-purchase ad. The full survey report is available for download here.

