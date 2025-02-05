THE KING CENTER, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT, LAUNCHES ‘RETHINK: THE SPECIAL SERIES’

Atlanta, GA., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), in collaboration with Microsoft and Spotify, presents ReThink: The Special Series. This podcast series features 11 young adult college students who studied the readings and works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Founder of The King Center, for four months. To advance their learning of the philosophy and methodology of Kingian Nonviolence, the students also participated in The King Center Institute’s intensive Nonviolence365® Online Masterclass. The students also used Microsoft Copilot as a creative collaborator along their journey to help distill these complex ideas into clear, engaging narratives for a modern audience. As a result, they created three episodes of the ReThink Podcast that analyze the contemporary issues resulting from the Triple Evils, as taught by Dr. King: racism, militarism, and poverty.

“This is a pivotal series at a pivotal time. Our nation and world are in dire need of lessons from my parents on how to love and listen to each other. College students voicing the lessons is significant because our strategy and work in tackling the Triple Evils must be cross-generational and engage youth and young adults in a myriad of ways. I am grateful for Microsoft and for their partnership with The King Center, which allowed us to capture these critical insights, voiced by a generation that is continuing the freedom struggle,” said CEO of The King Center, Dr. Bernice A. King.

In the inaugural episode, students, along with representatives from ZuCot Gallery in Atlanta and The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, NY, explore the theme of racism through art and storytelling, linking it to Mrs. King's utilization of Freedom Concerts to inspire change.

The second episode, featuring Dr. Joi Orr, Assistant Professor of Christian Ethics at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, examines poverty by considering the connections between environmental justice and systemic inequities.

In the final episode, the students explore militarism's implications, from domestic violence to global conflict, and highlight Mrs. King’s dedication to nonviolence as a solution.

"The ReThink Podcast exemplifies the power of young leaders to drive meaningful change in our society." says Ryan Gaspar, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft. "By providing a platform for these voices, we are not only honoring Mrs. Coretta Scott King's legacy but also fostering the opportunity for powerful conversations that help deepen understanding and illuminate the wisdom that informs action. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact these young leaders will make."

For more information about Rethink: The Special Series, visit The King Center’s website or Microsoft Unlocked .

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

For more information, please visit www.thekingcenter.org.

