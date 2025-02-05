Montgomery County ADAMHS Conducts First-Ever Online Auction for 19 Acre Property on GovDeals

The property includes multiple buildings and has been appraised at $5.7 Million

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board is conducting its first-ever online auction on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate and other surplus assets. The auction is running now and will be open until February 28.

The ADAMHS Board offers a 19-acre medical campus with multiple buildings for sale. The property has been appraised at $5.7 million, with a starting bid of $500,000. The ADAMHS Board will host an open house on February 17 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET. Additional details and documentation can be found on the GovDeals auction page.

“Going online will make it easier to bid, view relevant documentation in a single place, and expose this sale to a larger variety of potential buyers. Those benefits were impossible for our office to ignore,” said Dave Holbrook, Director of Administrative Services for Montgomery County ADAMHS. “Our department is committed to exploring new resources and technology wherever possible to better serve the people of Montgomery County.”

To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

Details on future auctions from Montgomery County, Ohio on GovDeals will be forthcoming.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.