Bean Pasta Market anticipated to surpass US$3.293 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.27%

Bean Pasta Market

The bean pasta market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% from US$2.318 billion in 2025 to US$3.293 billion by 2030.

The bean pasta market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% from US$2.318 billion in 2025 to US$3.293 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bean pasta market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.293 billion by 2030.The Bean Pasta is made from dried beans and legumes to form a gluten-free pasta. There are different varieties of bean pasta including chickpea, lentil, black bean, and edamame among others. Bean pasta is a healthier option than traditional pasta because it is gluten-free, contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates based on the type of bean pasta and doesn’t have bad effects on health as done by traditional white pasta.The adoption of a vegan diet and the rising cognizance of plant-based alternatives are poised to facilitate the healthy growth of the bean pasta market during the next forecast period. The increasing product innovations such as food fortification with nutrients are driving the market demand. Overall, the increase in demand for healthy foods that offer nutrition and are good for the body is increasing due to growing awareness among people, propelling the market of bean pasta. Moreover, a shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly products is driving growth.The bean pasta market is witnessing significant changes in consumer preference leading to a change in strategy by the market players to strengthen their position in the market. Capitalizing on the shift in such preference, there have been increasing products launched by the players and the product launches successfully replicate the sensory experience typically associated with consuming food made from traditional or non-leguminous ingredients.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bean-pasta-market The bean pasta market by nature is segmented into conventional and organic. Conventional bean pasta dominates the market due to its affordability and wider availability. It appeals to cost-sensitive consumers looking for healthier alternatives to traditional pasta without premium pricing. On the other hand, organic bean pasta is increasingly preferred among health-conscious and environment-friendly customers. This certified organic version is devoid of synthetic pesticides, herbicides , and fertilizers , matching up with the demand of consumers for clean-label products. Despite being more expensive, organic bean pasta is capturing a niche and growing market in developed regions, where consumers prioritize sustainability and wellness-related demands.The bean pasta market by source is segmented into black bean, chickpea, edamame and others. Each bean pasta based on different sources offers different nutritional benefits, flavor and thus, has market demand from consumers with different dietary needs. Chickpea-based pasta is a market leader due to its mild taste, versatility, and high protein content, making it suitable for a wide range of recipes. It appeals to mainstream and health-conscious consumers and is often considered family-friendly.The bean pasta market by distribution channel is segmented into offline and online, Offline distribution channel consists of supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail stores and speciality stores for distribution of bean pasta in the market. It will continue to hold a dominant share, however, the growing market of e-commerce and its benefits will drive the online distribution channel segment at a faster rate during the forecast period.Based on geography, North America holds the largest market share in the bean pasta market and will continue to hold the largest market share till the end of the forecast period. The dominance is because of the high demand for organic and plant-based food products among the growing health-conscious consumers. Also, the growth of organic foods and consumers' demand for gluten-free food products makes the market of bean pasta grow for its product offerings and advantages for health.The report includes the major players operating in the bean pasta market: Kroger, Ancient Harvest (Quinoa Corporation), Banza, Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A., Banza LLC, Explore Cuisine, Faribault Foods, Inc., LIVIVA, Lyco Manufacturing and Tolerant(MXO Global, Inc.).The market analytics report segments the bean pasta market as follows:• By Natureo Conventionalo Organic• By Typeo Elbowso Penneo Rotinio Others• By Sourceo Black Beano Chickpeao Edamameo Others• By Distribution Channelo Offlineo Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Kroger• Ancient Harvest (Quinoa Corporation)• Banza• Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A.• Banza LLC• Explore Cuisine• Faribault Foods, Inc.• LIVIVA• Lyco Manufacturing• Tolerant(MXO Global, Inc.)Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Dehydrated Green Beans Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dehydrated-green-beans-market • Coffee Bean Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-coffee-bean-market • Lentil Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lentil-protein-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.