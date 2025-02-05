Willis appoints Stephen Kyriacou Head of Litigation and Contingent Risk Solutions in North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), announced today that Stephen Kyriacou has been appointed Head of Litigation and Contingent Risk Solutions, and Senior Director of Transactional Solutions for North America. In this role, Kyriacou will develop and implement specialized insurance solutions for litigation and contingent risks, working closely with corporate, private equity, law firm, hedge fund, and litigation finance clients to design products that address complex litigation, intellectual property, and regulatory challenges.

With over a decade of expertise in the legal and insurance industries, Kyriacou brings a wealth of knowledge in litigation and contingent risk solutions, most recently serving as Managing Director and Senior Lawyer in Aon’s Litigation Risk Group. There, he advised on litigation risks and structured customized insurance policies for clients across multiple industries. As the first insurance industry professional focused solely on the litigation and contingent risk insurance market, Kyriacou was instrumental in pioneering judgment preservation insurance, insurance-backed judgment monetization, and other creative solutions that have since become standard throughout the industry.

Kyriacou is widely recognized as a respected leader in the market. He was named a Risk & Insurance “Power Broker” in 2022, 2023, and 2024. At WTW, he will focus on expanding the firm’s litigation and contingent risk solutions practice, structuring and placing customized risk transfer strategies, and building a leading technical risk solutions team. His appointment demonstrates WTW’s commitment to providing innovative litigation and contingent risk solutions to support clients with managing their complex exposures.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the WTW team,” said Aartie Manansingh, Head of the Private Equity and Transaction Solutions (PETS) division at Willis. “Our team is committed to delivering comprehensive, bespoke solutions that drive better outcomes for clients, and Stephen’s expertise strengthens that position. His extensive knowledge ensures that clients have access to one of the most technical and experienced brokers in litigation and contingent risk solutions throughout the industry, helping them navigate complicated and unique risks with confidence.”

Kyriacou holds a J.D. from the New York University School of Law, and is a member of the New York State Bar. He previously clerked for the Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and previously served as a complex commercial litigator at Boies Schiller Flexner, representing clients in high-stakes litigation matters.

